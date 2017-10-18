Tycho Turns Tarkovsky's 'Solaris' Into A Laser Show

Tycho makes electronic music that is as cinematic as it is emotional. The artwork for last year's Epoch is a tribute to Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey — the monolith and sun shot rendered in three colors. Now to announce a European tour, the band has released a video for the opening track, "Glider," taking scenes from Andrei Tarkovsky's 1972 film Solaris — really, a tone poem disguised as a space movie — and editing them into a psychedelic laser show.

Epoch is out now via Ghostly International. Tycho goes on a European tour starting Oct. 22.