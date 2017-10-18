Tycho Turns Tarkovsky's 'Solaris' Into A Laser Show

Accessibility links

Watch Tycho Turn Tarkovsky's 'Solaris' Into A Laser Show Tycho makes electronic music that is as cinematic as it is emotional. Watch the band's "Glider" video, edited with scenes from Andrei Tarkovsky's 1972 film.
Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
Tycho makes electronic music that is as cinematic as it is emotional. The artwork for last year's Epoch is a tribute to Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey — the monolith and sun shot rendered in three colors. Now to announce a European tour, the band has released a video for the opening track, "Glider," taking scenes from Andrei Tarkovsky's 1972 film Solaris — really, a tone poem disguised as a space movie — and editing them into a psychedelic laser show.

Epoch is out now via Ghostly International. Tycho goes on a European tour starting Oct. 22.

