Accessibility links

As Ever, The Go! Team Is All About Sensory Overload The video for "Semicircle Song" is a kaleidoscopic wash of bright colors and marching bands, with vocals from the Detroit Youth Choir.
Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
YouTube

All Songs TV

As Ever, The Go! Team Is All About Sensory Overload

The English band The Go! Team loves to override the senses with rich samples, guest vocalists and blasts of horns. So it stands to reason that the group's new video — for "Semicircle Song," from an album called Semi-Circle that's due out in January — is a psychedelic wash of bright colors and marching bands, to accompany footage (and charming guest vocals) from members of the Detroit Youth Choir.

In crafting Semi-Circle, bandleader Ian Parton gathered samples across the Midwest, with an emphasis on capturing the voices of young musicians. Along the way, he also reassembled the lineup of The Go! Team responsible for 2005's breakthrough, Thunder, Lightning, Strike — a move that translates into a brash and joyful mix.

"We were looking to make something that takes the marching-band feel of the song and puts it through a kaleidoscope," Parton writes via email. "Something trippy and Technicolor, making geometry out of everyday patterns. I found this marching band in Jacksonville who had the best bright purple-and-red costumes, and we arranged to film with them just a week before the floods hit. The vocals for 'Semicircle Song' were recorded in Detroit with a bunch of teenagers who we were filming as they were singing, so the footage in the video were the actual takes that made it onto the record."

Semi-Circle tracklist:

  1. "Mayday"

  2. "Chain Link Fence"

  3. "Semicircle Song"

  4. "Hey!"

  5. "The Answer's No — Now What's the Question?"

  6. "Chico's Radical Decade

  7. "All the Way Live"

  8. "If There's One Thing You Should Know"

  9. "Tangerine / Satsuma / Clementine"

  10. "She's Got Guns"

  11. "Plans Are Like a Dream U Organise"

  12. "Getting Back Up"

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

Hovvdy Unfolds Bedroom-Pop Bliss In 'Petal' Video

Watch

A still from Hovvdy's video for "Petal" YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

Hovvdy Unfolds Bedroom-Pop Bliss In 'Petal' Video

The Austin duo makes tender, thoughtful music fit for long drives and existential dread. Its new album, Cranberry, comes out Feb. 9.

Tycho Turns Tarkovsky's 'Solaris' Into A Laser Show

Watch

A still from Tycho's "Glider" video. YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

Tycho Turns Tarkovsky's 'Solaris' Into A Laser Show

Tycho makes electronic music that is as cinematic as it is emotional. Watch the band's "Glider" video, edited with scenes from Andrei Tarkovsky's 1972 film.

In New Video, Prophets Of Rage Gives NFL's #TakeAKnee Protest Historical Context

Members of the Detroit Lions take a knee during the playing of the national anthem prior to the start of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field on September 24, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Rey Del Rio/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

In New Video, Prophets Of Rage Gives NFL's #TakeAKnee Protest Historical Context

One week after Eminem's anti-Trump tirade, Chuck D's supergroup releases visuals for the "Strength In Numbers" anthem, meant to boost support for the NFL's #TakeAKnee protests.

Shamir Reckons With Queer Erasure In 'Straight Boy'

Watch

A still from Shamir's "Straight Boy" video. YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

Shamir Reckons With Queer Erasure In 'Straight Boy'

Shamir's new single sounds raw and intimate — like you're having a one-on-one conversation with him about "whitewashing and queer baiting in media."

Back To Top