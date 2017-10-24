Accessibility links

Watch Tank And The Bangas' Joyful Performance At The Pickathon Music Festival Fresh on the heels of winning the NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest, the seven-piece group wowed the Oregon festival crowd with a mix of funk, hip-hop, rock and jazz.
YouTube

Music

Watch Tank And The Bangas' Joyful Performance At The Pickathon Music Festivalopbmusic.org

This week we present the first episode from the 2017-2018 Pickathon Woods Series. These videos are hand-picked by opbmusic to showcase some of the most exciting performances captured at the Woods Stage during Pickathon, a three-day festival held annually just outside Portland, Ore.

Perhaps no artist created as much buzz at Pickathon this past summer as Tank and The Bangas. Fresh on the heels of being crowned the winner of the NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest, the seven-piece group wowed the curious Oregon festival crowd with an almost indescribable explosion of funk, hip-hop, rock and jazz.

This extended medley of "Dreaming," "Crazy Reloaded" and "Quick" exuded pure joy and showed precisely why the New Orleans-based band was on everyone's lips.

Every month this year, opbmusic and NPR Music will present another episode from the Pickathon Woods Stage. Look for the next premiere in late November.

[+] read more[-] less

More From Hip-Hop

In New Video, Prophets Of Rage Gives NFL's #TakeAKnee Protest Historical Context

Members of the Detroit Lions take a knee during the playing of the national anthem prior to the start of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field on September 24, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Rey Del Rio/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

In New Video, Prophets Of Rage Gives NFL's #TakeAKnee Protest Historical Context

One week after Eminem's anti-Trump tirade, Chuck D's supergroup releases visuals for the "Strength In Numbers" anthem, meant to boost support for the NFL's #TakeAKnee protests.

A$AP Mob Hits The Runway With Raf Simons

Watch

A$AP Mob, "RAF" Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

A$AP Mob Hits The Runway With Raf Simons

The Harlem crew indulges its high-fashion lust in latest video with Playboi Carti and Quavo

Back To Top