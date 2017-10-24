All Songs TV
Sophia Lillis And Plant-Man On The Road In The War On Drugs' 'Nothing To Find'
The War On Drugs' take on classic rock isn't just nostalgia, but, as Tom Moon wrote in his review of A Deeper Understanding, the band evokes "a journeying spirit." Director Ben Fee takes that journeying spirit on a fantastical (and bittersweet) road trip in a video for "Nothing To Find," starring Sophia Lillis (who played Beverly Marsh in the the recent It remake) and a man made of plants as they enjoy one last ride.
A Deeper Understanding is out now via Atlantic Records. The War On Drugs goes on a European tour starting Nov. 1.