First Watch: Sego, 'Whatever Forever' The music of Sego is frenetic and immediate. In a new video for the band's song "Whatever Forever," the group considers complacency in the anesthetized frenzy of day-to-day living.
First Watch: Sego, 'Whatever Forever'

Sego's music is frenetic, agitated and immediate. In a new video for the song, "Whatever Forever," the band speaks to the anesthetized frenzy of the-day-to-day.

Singer and guitarist Spencer Petersen wrote to tell me that "the song itself is about finding oneself in a state of numbness and lack of excitement — and resorting to extremes to find it again, to varying degrees of success — a person wandering through life doing whatever without much enjoyment or pain about it. It's easy to get caught up in that comfortable way of life without questioning ones' motives."

Sego's music is steeped in '90s grunge with a good dose of '70s British bands such as Gang of Four. Spencer Petersen and bandmate Thomas Carroll found their love of music while living in Provo, Utah but have since relocated to downtown LA. They are currently about to head on tour with OK GO.

