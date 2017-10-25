Robert Cray On Mountain Stage

Rhythm and blues revivalist Robert Cray returns to the Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Cray has been making waves in the world of guitar-scorching soul music for four decades now, with 20 albums, five Grammy Awards and a Blues Hall of Fame induction to his name. If ever there were a way to bottle up the sensation of listening to Cray in his natural habitat, it would be Eric Clapton's reaction upon being introduced to Cray's music: "As a blues fan, we're saved."

Robert Cray's latest release is a collaboration with the legendary soul outfit Hi Rhythm Section and is titled, appropriately enough, Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, available now on Jay-Vee Records.

SET LIST