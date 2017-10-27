Accessibility links

Talent And Tourism Keep Blues Alive In Clarksdale, Mississippi Join Jazz Night in America on a visit to Clarksdale, Miss., where struggling musicians are reaping the benefits of blues tourism.

Jazz Night In AmericaJazz Night In America

Credit: NPR

Jazz Night In America

Talent And Tourism Keep Blues Alive In Clarksdale, MississippiWBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Talent And Tourism Keep Blues Alive In Clarksdale, Mississippi

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/560091947/560174257" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Simon Rentner

The blues have traveled far and wide over the last century — exerting a vast cultural influence worldwide, yielding myriad offshoots, and generating fortunes for some of the biggest musical acts of our time. But it's also still the product of local conditions, and bound by hardscrabble local concerns.

On this episode of Jazz Night in America, we'll go to Clarksdale, Miss., to get a temperature reading at ground level, where struggling musicians are finally beginning to reap the benefits of a recent wave of blues tourism.

We'll speak to some of the key players responsible for this, including Roger Stolle, founder of The Juke Joint Blues Festival; Bill Luckett, Clarksdale's mayor, and the co-owner (with actor Morgan Freeman) of the Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale; and, of course some of the incredible talent keeping the blues alive, like Terry "Harmonica" Bean, Anthony "Big A" Sherrod, and 18-year-old blues prodigy Christone "Kingfish" Ingram.

[+] read more[-] less

More From Blues

Robert Cray On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Robert Cray On Mountain Stage

On his fourth visit to Mountain Stage, the Grammy-winning blues artist performs songs from throughout his four-decade career.

Robert Cray On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/559812351/559817683" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Holly Hofmann On Piano Jazz

Listen
Courtesy of the artist.

Holly Hofmann On Piano Jazz

Hear the classically trained flutist bring her bluesy style to this 2002 episode, featuring a performance with Marian McPartland.

Holly Hofmann On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/556075820/556075849" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Sherman Holmes On Mountain Stage

Listen

Sherman Holmes on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Sherman Holmes On Mountain Stage

Hear the revered blues musician play songs from his solo debut on the 900th episode of Mountain Stage.

Sherman Holmes On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/553694060/553700931" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
ALA.NI: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

ALA.NI performs a Tiny Desk Concert on June 20, 2017. (Photo: Liam James Doyle/NPR) Liam James Doyle/NPR/NRR hide caption

toggle caption Liam James Doyle/NPR/NRR

ALA.NI

ALA.NI captures and conveys a reverent love of early-20th-century music, while injecting those sounds with charisma and charm well suited for any era.

Ruthie Foster On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Ruthie Foster On Mountain Stage

The Grammy-nominated blues and gospel singer returns to Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va.

Ruthie Foster On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/522762174/522768305" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Lucinda Williams, Live In Concert

Watch

Lucinda Williams performs at Lincoln Center Out Of Doors. Ebru Yildiz for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Ebru Yildiz for NPR

Lucinda Williams, Live In Concert

Watch the legendary singer-songwriter perform a three-song set at Damrosch Park in New York City.

Son Little, Live In Concert

Watch

Son Little performs a set at NPR's 2015 CMJ showcase, which took place at (Le) Poisson Rouge in New York City on Oct. 14, 2015. Loren Wohl for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Loren Wohl for NPR

Son Little, Live In Concert

The Philly singer-guitarist's trio showed up at New York's (Le) Poisson Rouge in a blues-rock mood. Watch Son Little perform a batch of songs from his self-titled album.

Back To Top