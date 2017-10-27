Accessibility links

Makoto Ozone On Piano Jazz Revisit the pianist's first appearance on Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz, back when he was still a rising star in 1984.
Japanese jazz pianist Makoto Ozone at an album photo shoot on February 1, 1986 in New York City. Waring Abbott/Getty Images hide caption

Waring Abbott/Getty Images

Japanese jazz pianist Makoto Ozone at an album photo shoot on February 1, 1986 in New York City.

Waring Abbott/Getty Images

In 1984, when pianist Makoto Ozone was Marian McPartland's guest for the first time, he had become known as a rising jazz star. In his early 20s, he was already a master technician with many keyboard influences, including Oscar Peterson, but he first heard jazz from his father at home in Kobe, Japan. In this session Ozone displays his powerful, hard-driving style, soloing on "Love for Sale" and "Here's That Rainy Day." Then he joins McPartland for swinging duets on "Everything Happens to Me" and "You Stepped Out of a Dream."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 1984.

SET LIST

  • "Love for Sale" (Porter)
  • "Chrystal Love" (Ozone)
  • "Corcovado" (Jobim, Lees)
  • "Here's That Rainy Day" (Van Heusen, Burke)
  • "Sonata: 3rd Movement" (Ozone)
  • "Everything Happens to Me" (Dennis, Adair)
  • "Ill Wind" (Arlen, Koehler)
  • "You Stepped Out of a Dream" (Brown, Kahn)
  • "Softly as in a Morning Sunrise" (Hammerstein, Romberg)
