Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz
Makoto Ozone On Piano Jazz
In 1984, when pianist Makoto Ozone was Marian McPartland's guest for the first time, he had become known as a rising jazz star. In his early 20s, he was already a master technician with many keyboard influences, including Oscar Peterson, but he first heard jazz from his father at home in Kobe, Japan. In this session Ozone displays his powerful, hard-driving style, soloing on "Love for Sale" and "Here's That Rainy Day." Then he joins McPartland for swinging duets on "Everything Happens to Me" and "You Stepped Out of a Dream."
Originally broadcast in the fall of 1984.
SET LIST
- "Love for Sale" (Porter)
- "Chrystal Love" (Ozone)
- "Corcovado" (Jobim, Lees)
- "Here's That Rainy Day" (Van Heusen, Burke)
- "Sonata: 3rd Movement" (Ozone)
- "Everything Happens to Me" (Dennis, Adair)
- "Ill Wind" (Arlen, Koehler)
- "You Stepped Out of a Dream" (Brown, Kahn)
- "Softly as in a Morning Sunrise" (Hammerstein, Romberg)