Accessibility links

In 'Boys Will Be Boys' Video, Stella Donnelly Confronts Victim-Blaming "A song is just a song," the Australian singer says. "But at the very least, I hope it will open up difficult yet important conversations."
Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
YouTube

All Songs TV

In 'Boys Will Be Boys' Video, Stella Donnelly Confronts Victim-Blaming

Stella Donnelly, an Australian songwriter with a knack for bittersweet, personal punchlines, is tired of conversations around sexual assault that let perpetrators off the hook. "They say, 'Boys will be boys,'" she sings with seething rage over gentle guitar in a song that takes that tired excuse as its title. With "Boys Will Be Boys," Donnelly takes aim at harmful rhetoric while adding to the growing canon of songs that confront sexual assault.

In an email to NPR Music, Donnelly says the song is her "attempt at making sense of society's tendency to blame the victims of sexual assault and rape and make excuses for the perpetrators." She says the song's video, centered on short video portraits of women, is meant to express "the burden of victim-blaming on the victims themselves as the mundane aspects of life go on. We just drove around all day and filmed each person in their home, in their 'safe' spaces."

Donnelly asks why we blame victims in order to protect perpetrators: "Do we value men's contributions to society so much that their actions can be overlooked? The champion college swimmer, the highly respected musician, the influential film director, the struggling father, the boy that no girls wanted to kiss, the president. A song is just a song, but at the very least I hope it will open up difficult yet important conversations between family members, friends, government bodies, organizations and, most importantly, boys and men."

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

With 'Not Coming Home,' ALA.NI Calls For Love In A Mad World

A still from the video for "Not Coming Home" From the video hide caption

toggle caption From the video

With 'Not Coming Home,' ALA.NI Calls For Love In A Mad World

ALA.NI says it best: "LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE.Take it where you can get it, cause lord knows we need as much of it right now in this mad, mad world." That's at the heart of "Not Coming Home."

As Ever, The Go! Team Is All About Sensory Overload

Watch

The Go! Team. Annick Wolfers/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Annick Wolfers/Courtesy of the artist

As Ever, The Go! Team Is All About Sensory Overload

The video for "Semicircle Song" is a kaleidoscopic wash of bright colors and marching bands, with vocals from the Detroit Youth Choir.

Hovvdy Unfolds Bedroom-Pop Bliss In 'Petal' Video

Watch

A still from Hovvdy's video for "Petal" YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

Hovvdy Unfolds Bedroom-Pop Bliss In 'Petal' Video

The Austin duo makes tender, thoughtful music fit for long drives and existential dread. Its new album, Cranberry, comes out Feb. 9.

Tycho Turns Tarkovsky's 'Solaris' Into A Laser Show

Watch

A still from Tycho's "Glider" video. YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

Tycho Turns Tarkovsky's 'Solaris' Into A Laser Show

Tycho makes electronic music that is as cinematic as it is emotional. Watch the band's "Glider" video, edited with scenes from Andrei Tarkovsky's 1972 film.

Back To Top