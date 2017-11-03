Accessibility links

Teri Thornton On Piano Jazz Revisit this 1999 episode of Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz, featuring the late vocalist and pianist a year before she lost her battle with cancer.
Teri Thornton, photographed on Jan. 1, 1990. Andrew Lepley/Redferns/Getty Images hide caption

Andrew Lepley/Redferns/Getty Images

Teri Thornton, photographed on Jan. 1, 1990.

Andrew Lepley/Redferns/Getty Images

Piano Jazz remembers vocalist and pianist Teri Thornton (1934–2000), who lost her battle with cancer in the year after this 1999 session. Thornton first wowed audiences in 1963 with her hit recording of "Somewhere in the Night" from the television series Naked City. Her comeback to the jazz world was highlighted in 1998 when she won the Thelonious Monk Vocal Competition. On this episode of Piano Jazz, she and host Marian McPartland team up for an unforgettable "I'll Be Seeing You," and Thornton performs her signature take on "East Of The Sun (And West Of The Moon)."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 1999.

SET LIST

  • "East Of The Sun" (Bowman)
  • "I'll Be Easy To Find" (Howard)
  • "Castles In The Sand" (Marks, McPartland)
  • "I Can't Get Started" (Duke, Gershwin)
  • "Lord's Prayer" (Thornton)
  • "Salty Mama" (Thornton)
  • "I Dig Music" (Thornton)
  • "This Time the Dream's On Me" (Arlen, Mercer)
  • "I'll Be Seeing You" (Fain, Kahal)
