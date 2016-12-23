Stream Nine Inch Nails' 'Not The Actual Events' EP

toggle caption Adam Kissick/NPR Music

Trent Reznor promised new Nine Inch Nails material by the year's end, and has now delivered with Not The Actual Events. The EP, recorded with co-conspirator and now official band member Atticus Ross, is among Reznor's heaviest and most manic work. "Branches/Bones" and "The Idea Of You" team with chaotic punk, and the industrial doom of "She's Gone Away" and "Burning Bright (Field On Fire)" rivals Godflesh in its gloomy clank.

Take a listen to the EP below. For more Trent Reznor, check out his 2011 interview on Fresh Air.