Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Animals! Here's Run The Jewels' New Album.

"What did you get from Santa, honey?"

We dropped a classic today (what)

We did a tablet of acid today

Lit joints with the matches and ashes away

SKRRRT! We dash away

Donner and Dixon, the pistol is wrapped on the way

Take a listen to RTJ3 below and download it from Run The Jewel's website. For more Run The Jewels, check out the 2014 Microphone Check interview.