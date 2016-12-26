Best Music Of 2016
Bob Boilen's Top 40 Songs Of 2016
I could call this list "The Songs I Love To Drive Around With." More often than not, these 2016 songs set you up for a brilliant climax, often an unforgettable chorus. And I found a wide variety of artists that made songs with that memorable character, artists ranging from barely 20 years old to a reflective 82, from Niger to Nashville, from British hip-hop to yearning falsetto. I'd be thrilled to turn on a radio and hear this broad world of sound represent the Top 40.
- The 1975, "I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it"
- Aurora, "Conqueror"
- Jaye Bartell, "Tuesdays"
- Big Thief, "Masterpiece"
- Bombino, "Timtar (Memories)"
- Bon Iver, "22 (OVER S∞∞N)"
- David Bowie, "Blackstar"
- Charles Bradley, "Changes"
- Car Seat Headrest, "The Ballad of the Costa Concordia"
- Leonard Cohen, "You want it darker"
- Lucy Dacus, "I Don't Wanna Be Funny Anymore"
- Fantastic Negrito, "In the Pines"
- Free Cake For Every Creature, "First Summer in a City"
- Angelica Garcia, "Orange Flower"
- Margaret Glaspy, "You and I"
- Heron Oblivion, "Beneath Fields"
- Iggy Pop, "Gardenia"
- Japanese Breakfast, "In Heaven"
- King Creosote, "You Just Want"
- Cate Le Bon, "What's Not Mine"
- Let's Eat Grandma, "Rapunzel"
- Mitski, "Your Best American Girl"
- Kevin Morby, "Singing Saw"
- Mothers, "Too Small For Eyes"
- Agnes Obel, "Stretch Your Eyes"
- Conor Oberst, "Tachycardia"
- Frank Ocean, "Be Yourself"
- Angel Olsen, "Never Be Mine"
- Parquet Courts, "Dust"
- Radiohead, "Burn The Witch"
- River Whyless, "Baby Brother"
- L.A. Salami, "The City Nowadays"
- Sturgill Simpson, "Welcome To Earth (Pollywog)"
- Adam Torres, "Juniper Arms"
- Adia Victoria, "And Then You Die"
- Weaves, "Tick"
- Weyes Blood, "Used To Be"
- John Paul White, "Black Leaf"
- Wilco, "Normal American Kids"
- The Wild Reeds, "Everything Looks Better (In Hindsight)"
