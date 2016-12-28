Our Favorite Interviews Of 2016

We had some memorable conversations with a lot of our favorite musicians in 2016. Paul McCartney talked about missing his songwriting partner, John Lennon; Paul Simon told us he was going to take a break from album-making to see where his creative energies lead him; and Jonny Greenwood took us through the making of Radiohead's A Moon Shaped Pool. We also talked to newer, younger artists like Aurora, who told us of her love for heavy metal and Leonard Cohen. Together, we all explored the creative process and the passion that drives it. Our guests shared personal stories behind their songs and reflections on what it meant to make music this year.

We know a lot of you will be traveling for the holidays, or just have a bit more free time on your hands, so over the next several days we'll be podcasting encore presentations to highlight some of our favorite interviews from 2016. You can also hear those highlights and more with the audio links below.

Happy holidays, and thanks for another wonderful year at All Songs Considered!