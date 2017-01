Stream Brian Eno's Ambient Album 'Reflection'

Brian Eno's new ambient work, Reflection, is just that: 54 minutes of what sounds like plinking chimes, rippling vibraphone and deep synth tones mirroring a parallel world. Released on Jan. 1, it's a a meditative start to 2017 and a call-back to 1985's Thursday Afternoon, not to mention a continuation of Eno's work in "generative" music by way of the Bloom, Trope and Scape apps he's made with Peter Chilvers.