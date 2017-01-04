Hear The Previously Unreleased Elliott Smith Track 'I Figured You Out'

YouTube

Elliott Smith's phenomenal 1997 album Either/Or turns 20 this year. To mark the occasion, Kill Rock Stars is releasing a deluxe version with eight previously unreleased tracks. In announcing the release today, the label shared the song "I Figured You Out," a cut Smith originally wrote and recorded as a demo for singer Mary Lou Lord in 1995.

Lord released a version of "I Figured You Out" on her 1997 EP Martian Saints!, and Smith occasionally played the song live. But his demo recording wasn't available until now. The deluxe version of Either/Or also includes remastered versions of the original tracks and several songs recorded live at the Yo Yo A Go Go Festival in Olympia, Wash., in 1997.

The expanded version of Either/Or is due out March 10.