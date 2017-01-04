Listen: Jens Lekman Returns With First Album In 5 Years

Ellika Henrikson

Swedish pop artist Jens Lekman is back with his first new album in nearly five years. The singer, known for his darkly comical storytelling, says he'll release the calypso- and disco-inspired Life Will See You Now later this year. In making the announcement he shared the album's first single, "What's That Perfume That You Wear?," a playful, up-tempo tale about lost love and the ways a certain smell can spark a rush of memories.

"What's That Perfume That You Wear?" features steel-pan samples from the 1978 album The Path by Ralph MacDonald, a percussionist known for his soft-rock collaborations with Roberta Flack, George Benson and Burt Bacharach.

Life Will See You Now is due out Feb. 17 on Secretly Canadian. It's Jens Lekman's first full-length since 2012's I Know What Love Isn't.

Here's the full track listing for Life Will See You Now:

To Know Your Mission Evening Prayer Hotwire The Ferris Wheel What's That Perfume That You Wear? Our First Fight Wedding In Finistère How We Met, The Long Version How Can I Tell Him Postcard #17 Dandelion Seed