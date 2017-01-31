Our Show
New Mix: Missy Elliott, Sampha, Mount Eerie, Young Fathers, More
As a fat blanket of snow fell silently over the D.C. area, I drove through the mostly empty, early morning streets just as the song "Metro Part Three" came on, by the neoclassical ambient group A Winged Victory For The Sullen. The icy, solitary sound provided the perfect soundtrack for a winter sunrise. It was still drifting through my mind when Bob Boilen and I sat down to record this week's show, so of course I had to share it.
After last week's podcast of mostly uplifting, life-affirming songs, I also switched gears this week with what is one of the most crushingly sad songs I've ever heard: "Real Death," by the band Mount Eerie. The group's sole permanent member, Phil Elverum, wrote the song for a new album called A Crow Looked At Me. On it he takes a deeply affecting look at the loss of his wife, who died last summer of pancreatic cancer.
While I've also got the latest slyly seductive earworm from Missy Elliott, I leave it to Bob to lift your spirits this week. He starts off with a band he randomly discovered at South By Southwest last year called Valley Queen. The Los Angeles-based band makes propulsive guitar rock — or at least that's what Bob calls it. (We take a moment to disagree on and debate the meaning of "guitar rock").
Bob's also got a genre-bending cut by Young Fathers from the upcoming Trainspotting sequel and a gorgeous piano piece from the singer known as Sampha.
We also welcome NPR Music's new editor, Andrew Flanagan, who stops by to share one of his favorite upcoming records, from singer and songwriter Nick Hakim, a sometimes-bicycle messenger in Brooklyn with a sound Andrew describes as like "an old photo."
— Robin Hilton
Songs Featured On This Episode
02Stars Align
Valley Queen
- Song: Stars Align
- from Destroyer
One of Bob's favorite discoveries from South By Southwest last year, the Los Angeles-based Valley Queen makes propulsive guitar rock. This week we premiere "Stars Align" from the band's forthcoming Destroyer EP. Frontwoman Natalie Carol sings about seizing a celestial moment.
Real Death
Mount Eerie
- Song: Real Death
- from A Crow Looked at Me
"Death is real" is a crushingly sad song from Mount Eerie's upcoming album A Crow Looked At Me, his deeply heartbreaking elegy to frontman Phil Eleverum's wife, who died last summer of pancreatic cancer. With his quiet, unadorned poetry, Elverum shouts to the world of his undying love for her.
02Bet She Looks Like You
Nick Hakim
- Song: Bet She Looks Like You
- from Green Twins
Nick Hakim worked as a bike messenger in Brooklyn as he conceived his impending full-length debut, Green Twins. Here we premiere the first song from that album, written during a train ride from DC to Brooklyn. The soul-touched single recalls the production of Madlib and RZA, like an old photograph of neo-soul.
Missy Elliott
- Song: I'm Better (ft. Lamb)
- from I'm Better
Veteran badass Missy Elliott and Lamb pass the mic back and forth on Elliott's newest single, only her second new single since releasing her last full-length album in 2005. "I'm Better" is slyly seductive with minimalist production and Elliott's signature wordplay.
Only God Knows (ft. Leith Congregational Choir)
Young Fathers
- Song: Only God Knows (ft. Leith Congregational Choir)
- from T2 Trainspotting
"Only God Knows" is one of six Young Fathers tracks to from the soundtrack to the upcoming Trainspotting sequel. The Edinburgh-based group skirts the boundaries of rock, hip-hop, and electronic music, producing tunes both baleful and exuberant. This one features the Leith Congregational Choir.
Metro, Pt. 3
A Winged Victory For The Sullen
- Song: Metro, Pt. 3
- from Iris
The partnership of Dustin O'Halloran and Adam Bryanbaum Wiltzie has given us two full-length records of sweeping, cinematic music. Now they're back with a film score, which includes the moody, solitary sounding "Metro, Pt. 3." O'Halloran and Wiltzie say working on a film score was like "making our first record all over again, except being filtered through another language littered with dead metaphors."
Sampha
- Song: (No One Knows Me) Like the Piano
- from Process
Sampha, known for his work with Drake, Kanye, and Solange here shares the story of what his childhood piano means to him. "(No One Knows Me) Like The Piano" is from his upcoming full-length Process.