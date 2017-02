Hear Vince Staples' New Song, 'BagBak'

Ahead of a long string of dates with Kilo Kish — dubbed The Life Aquatic Tour — the Long Beach rapper Vince Staples has released a new track. "BagBak" is punchy piece of Detroit club music with gritty beats that sound like DJ Assault mining Kraftwerk for dirt. It's a stylistic about-face from the wooze of "Norf Norf," highlighting the hard-hitting noise undercurrent in Staples' delivery.