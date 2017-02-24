Paul McCartney Shares Studio Footage From '80s-Era Elvis Costello Session

Paul McCartney is giving fans a preview of what to expect from the upcoming deluxe reissue of Flowers In The Dirt, an album he originally released in 1989. The newly remastered version will include rare outtakes and demos from the recording sessions, snippets and goodies from which McCartney has been sharing in the build-up to its release.

Last week, McCartney shared a demo of "Twenty Fine Fingers," one of several songs he did with Elvis Costello for the album and, today, McCartney has shared footage of another Costello collab, "My Brave Face."

The video includes rare footage of McCartney's time in the studio with Costello. On his website, McCartney writes:"I was looking for someone to work with, trying to think of something imaginative to do and one day my manager said, 'Do you fancy writing with Elvis Costello?'"

McCartney goes on to compare his late-'80s sessions with Costello to McCartney's legendary partnership with John Lennon, which the recording bears out to some degree. "Elvis came down to my studio and we sat opposite each other with our guitars because I had said to him early on that this is how I'd written with John, with me being left handed and him being right handed, it was almost like looking in a mirror. We did virtually what John and I did which was just make up a song a day."

The deluxe version of Flowers In The Dirt is due out March 24.