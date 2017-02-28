Accessibility links

NPR logo New Mix: Our Tiny Desk Contest Winner, Land Of Talk, Juana Molina, More

All Songs Considered

Music You'll Fall In Love With

Our Show

New Mix: Our Tiny Desk Contest Winner, Land Of Talk, Juana Molina, More

Clockwise from upper left: Tank And The Bangas, Vagabon, Land Of Talk, Jay Som, Juana Molina Courtesy of the artists hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artists

We kick this week's show off with the wild ride that is Tank And The Bangas, our unanimous pick to win this year's Tiny Desk Contest. They're from New Orleans and have the kind of playful, infectious energy that makes a band impossible to miss. You can hear their winning song, "Quick," in our podcast — but to really appreciate how special they are, you should scroll down the page and watch their winning video. We're also joined on the show by one of the judges for this year's contest, and the newly named host for WXPN's World Cafe, Talia Schlanger. Talia talks about what it was like watching the Tiny Desk contest entries and shares new music from the '90s shoegaze group Ride.

We've also got long-awaited new music from the Canadian rock group Land of Talk. After a stunning debut in 2010, the band largely disappeared, but frontwoman Elizabeth Powell has finally returned with a worthy followup, Life After Youth. We've got the first single from it, a beautiful ode to self-determination called "Inner Love."

Also on the show: Bob drops a bomb on me with surprising new music from one of my all-time favorite artists, the Argentine singer and electronic musician Juana Molina; multi-instrumentalist Jay Som and the New York-by-way-of-Camaroon singer known as Vagabon both have new albums that perfectly blend wistful meditations with fuzzy guitars; and NPR Music's Marissa Lorusso stops by the studio to share a fantastic new cut by Bellows.

Songs Featured On This Episode

Tank Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Tank and the Bangas

  • Song: Quick
  • from Quiet

With over 6,000 video entries to the Tiny Desk Contest, it's never easy to pick a winner. But this year, the judges were unanimously smitten with Tank and the Bangas. In the video for their song "Quick," the New Orleans band overtook an art classroom, approaching a taboo topic of prostitution with unabashed charisma. The song careens between off-the-wall pop quirk and river-stone-smooth R&B, and the vocal aerobics of "Jelly" Joseph interweave playfully with Tanks tale.

YouTube
Cover for Life After Youth

07Inner Lover

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/516458126/517694214" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Land of Talk

  • Song: Inner Lover
  • from Life After Youth

After Land of Talk's Elizabeth Powell experienced the nightmare of every digital media artist — losing everything from a hard drive crash (among other tragedies) — she was ready to retire from music. But seven years after Land of Talk's 2010 release and with some encouragement from Powell's father, the band is back. She says this slippery, synth-driven tune is about "the freedom to live and love as one chooses." Land of Talk's upcoming album, Life After Youth, is out May 19th.

Cover for Soft Fangs/Bellows

03Broken Skin

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/516458126/517694407" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Bellows

  • Song: Broken Skin
  • from Soft Fangs/Bellows

NPR Music's Marissa Lorusso brings us a new track from Bellows about overcoming pain. Artist Oliver Kalb says he gave the melody a home on an upright Wurlitzer electric piano being given away for free from a family in East New York. The piano turned out to be the missing piece of this song, "Broken Skin," which song he'd been trying to finish for some time. It comes out in April as part of a split EP with the band Soft Fangs on Disposable America.

Cover for Halo

01Cosoco

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/516458126/517694488" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Cosoco
    Album
    Halo
    Artist
    Juana Molina
    Label
    Crammed Discs
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Juana Molina

  • Song: Cosoco
  • from Halo

This is the premiere of "Cosoco" from accomplished songwriter Juana Molina's seventh record, Halo. This Argentine musician — and Tiny Desk veteran — grew up in an eclectic musical environment and has always been inspired by rhythms from all over the world. With this brisk and eerie electronic pop tune, Molina is the story of what happens when she bites into a cursed apple. Halo is out April 28th on Crammed Discs.

Buy Featured Music

Song
Halo
Album
Halo
Artist
Juana Molina
Label
Crammed Discs
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for Home Is A Feeling

01Home Is A Feeling

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/516458126/517694677" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Home Is A Feeling
    Album
    Home Is A Feeling
    Artist
    Ride
    Label
    Wichita Recordings
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Ride

  • Song: Home Is A Feeling
  • from Home Is A Feeling

After two decades of silence, these seminal shoegazers have rode back to us with a mesmerizing new single. World Cafe's new host Talia Schlanger shares Ride's "Home Is A Feeling," which she describes as a "reunion hug of the ages." The song delivers a healthy dose of nostalgia, sure, while still proving the band's commitment to innovation. They achieved its woozy effect by performing at swifter place, then slowing down the recording. Ride's new album will be out this summer via Wichita Recordings.

Buy Featured Music

Song
Home Is A Feeling
Album
Home Is A Feeling
Artist
Ride
Label
Wichita Recordings
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for Infinite Worlds

05100 Years

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/516458126/517694752" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    100 Years
    Album
    Infinite Worlds
    Artist
    Vagabon
    Label
    Father/Daughter Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Vagabon

  • Song: 100 Years
  • from Infinite Worlds

Earlier this month we premiered Vagabon's Infinite Worlds on First Listen. Here's a rock cut from that album, which frontwoman Laetitia Tamko says came from an "adrenaline daydream." Recollecting an old house she used to pass along a trail, she imagines a narrative about the fight to save it from destruction. Infinite Worlds Came out on Father/Daughter Records February 24.

Buy Featured Music

Song
Infinite Worlds
Album
Infinite Worlds
Artist
Vagabon
Label
Father/Daughter Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for Everybody Works

041 Billion Dogs

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/516458126/517694879" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    1 Billion Dogs
    Album
    Everybody Works
    Artist
    Jay Som
    Label
    Polyvinyl
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Jay Som

  • Song: 1 Billion Dogs
  • from Everybody Works

After rapidly gaining traction on Soundcloud, Jay Som (aka Melina Duterte) landed herself a record deal with Polyvinyl. Duterte considers this '90s-style fuzz rock tune a sort of catharsis, coming to terms with "the regular drug use" of her past. But really, she says, "1 Billion Dogs" is a way of poking fun at herself. Jay Som's official debut, Everybody Works, comes out March 10.

Buy Featured Music

Song
Everybody Works
Album
Everybody Works
Artist
Jay Som
Label
Polyvinyl
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

All Songs Considered

Music You'll Fall In Love With