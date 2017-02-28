Our Show
New Mix: Our Tiny Desk Contest Winner, Land Of Talk, Juana Molina, More
We kick this week's show off with the wild ride that is Tank And The Bangas, our unanimous pick to win this year's Tiny Desk Contest. They're from New Orleans and have the kind of playful, infectious energy that makes a band impossible to miss. You can hear their winning song, "Quick," in our podcast — but to really appreciate how special they are, you should scroll down the page and watch their winning video. We're also joined on the show by one of the judges for this year's contest, and the newly named host for WXPN's World Cafe, Talia Schlanger. Talia talks about what it was like watching the Tiny Desk contest entries and shares new music from the '90s shoegaze group Ride.
We've also got long-awaited new music from the Canadian rock group Land of Talk. After a stunning debut in 2010, the band largely disappeared, but frontwoman Elizabeth Powell has finally returned with a worthy followup, Life After Youth. We've got the first single from it, a beautiful ode to self-determination called "Inner Love."
Also on the show: Bob drops a bomb on me with surprising new music from one of my all-time favorite artists, the Argentine singer and electronic musician Juana Molina; multi-instrumentalist Jay Som and the New York-by-way-of-Camaroon singer known as Vagabon both have new albums that perfectly blend wistful meditations with fuzzy guitars; and NPR Music's Marissa Lorusso stops by the studio to share a fantastic new cut by Bellows.
Songs Featured On This Episode
Tank and the Bangas
- Song: Quick
- from Quiet
With over 6,000 video entries to the Tiny Desk Contest, it's never easy to pick a winner. But this year, the judges were unanimously smitten with Tank and the Bangas. In the video for their song "Quick," the New Orleans band overtook an art classroom, approaching a taboo topic of prostitution with unabashed charisma. The song careens between off-the-wall pop quirk and river-stone-smooth R&B, and the vocal aerobics of "Jelly" Joseph interweave playfully with Tanks tale.
07Inner Lover
Land of Talk
- Song: Inner Lover
- from Life After Youth
After Land of Talk's Elizabeth Powell experienced the nightmare of every digital media artist — losing everything from a hard drive crash (among other tragedies) — she was ready to retire from music. But seven years after Land of Talk's 2010 release and with some encouragement from Powell's father, the band is back. She says this slippery, synth-driven tune is about "the freedom to live and love as one chooses." Land of Talk's upcoming album, Life After Youth, is out May 19th.
03Broken Skin
Bellows
- Song: Broken Skin
- from Soft Fangs/Bellows
NPR Music's Marissa Lorusso brings us a new track from Bellows about overcoming pain. Artist Oliver Kalb says he gave the melody a home on an upright Wurlitzer electric piano being given away for free from a family in East New York. The piano turned out to be the missing piece of this song, "Broken Skin," which song he'd been trying to finish for some time. It comes out in April as part of a split EP with the band Soft Fangs on Disposable America.
Juana Molina
- Song: Cosoco
- from Halo
This is the premiere of "Cosoco" from accomplished songwriter Juana Molina's seventh record, Halo. This Argentine musician — and Tiny Desk veteran — grew up in an eclectic musical environment and has always been inspired by rhythms from all over the world. With this brisk and eerie electronic pop tune, Molina is the story of what happens when she bites into a cursed apple. Halo is out April 28th on Crammed Discs.
Ride
- Song: Home Is A Feeling
- from Home Is A Feeling
After two decades of silence, these seminal shoegazers have rode back to us with a mesmerizing new single. World Cafe's new host Talia Schlanger shares Ride's "Home Is A Feeling," which she describes as a "reunion hug of the ages." The song delivers a healthy dose of nostalgia, sure, while still proving the band's commitment to innovation. They achieved its woozy effect by performing at swifter place, then slowing down the recording. Ride's new album will be out this summer via Wichita Recordings.
Vagabon
- Song: 100 Years
- from Infinite Worlds
Earlier this month we premiered Vagabon's Infinite Worlds on First Listen. Here's a rock cut from that album, which frontwoman Laetitia Tamko says came from an "adrenaline daydream." Recollecting an old house she used to pass along a trail, she imagines a narrative about the fight to save it from destruction. Infinite Worlds Came out on Father/Daughter Records February 24.
Jay Som
- Song: 1 Billion Dogs
- from Everybody Works
After rapidly gaining traction on Soundcloud, Jay Som (aka Melina Duterte) landed herself a record deal with Polyvinyl. Duterte considers this '90s-style fuzz rock tune a sort of catharsis, coming to terms with "the regular drug use" of her past. But really, she says, "1 Billion Dogs" is a way of poking fun at herself. Jay Som's official debut, Everybody Works, comes out March 10.