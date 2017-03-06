Alt-J's New Song '3WW' Points Toward A Smoothed-Out Sound

My favorite rock band, alt-J, has a pleasantly surprising piece of new music this morning — "3WW" comes from the band's third album, Relaxer, which they announced this morning and will be out June 9 on Canvasback Music. Unlike some of their brasher music, this song has the feel of a West African tune, with a gentle plucked sound that reminds me of an ngoni or kora.

Singer and guitarist Joe Newman told me, in an email this morning, that it's "a combination of three guitars — a Martin nylon guitar, a Taylor T5 electric acoustic and the original instrumentation from the demo which was a Fender Telecaster Deluxe — for that smooth, smooth finish."

Aside from the track's cool and round arc, another surprise is a new voice — Ellie Rowsell of the band Wolf Alice. As they sing both alternating and together it feels abstractly... erotic.

Well that smell of sex, good like burning wood The wayward lad lay claim to two thirsty girls from Hornsea Who left a note when morning came Girls from the pool say 'Hi' The road erodes at five feet a year along England's east coast line Was this your first time? Love is just a button we pressed last night by the camp fire

Oh these three worn words that you whisper

Like the rubbing hands of tourists in Verona I just want to love you in my own language

The song twists and turns with ambient outdoor sounds, a soft piano and light, bottom-heavy percussion gluing it all together. The new sonic territory they've staked out here and the mystery in their lyrics just reminds me of why I love this band so much.

They'll be on tour this summer, check out their website Tuesday March 7 for details. Here are the dates so far.

alt-J's 2017 tour dates

July 27, 2017 – Merriweather Post Pavillion – Columbia, MD

July 28, 2017 – Blue Hill bank Pavillion – Boston, MA

July 29, 2017 – Panorama Music & Arts Festival – New York, NY

August 1, 2017 – Jacobs Pavillion – Cleveland, OH

August 3, 2017 – Starlight Theater – Kansas City, MO

August 4, 2017 – Hinterland Music Festival – St. Charles, IA

August 7, 2017 – Red Rocks Amphitheater – Morrison, CO

August 9, 2017 – Shrine Auditorium – Los Angeles, CA