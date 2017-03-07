Accessibility links

New Mix: alt-J, Elliott Smith, The New Pornographers, Girlpool, More

Clockwise from upper left: Joan Shelley, alt-J, Stephin Merritt of The Magnetic Fields, Girlpool, Elliott Smith

Courtesy of the artists

When Bob Boilen and I sat down to record this week's podcast, we were a little bleary-eyed after staying up late the night before to see the The Flaming Lips' show at the 9:30 Club here in Washington, D.C. But — between the band's confetti cannons, laser light show and the electric, rainbow-colored unicorn that frontman Wayne Coyne rode into the audience (I'm not making that up) — it was well worth the loss of sleep.

Regardless of our bleary eyes, we each came to the table charged and ready to share the new music we're excited about this week, especially a moody new alt-J song, "3WW," and a remastered version of my all-time favorite Elliott Smith song "No Name No. 5," included in a twentieth anniversary reissue of Smith's Either/Or.

Guitar-and-bass duo Girlpool have also returned, with a bigger sound thanks to the addition of a drummer (hey, it works). We've also have pure pop nirvana from The New Pornographers, the gorgeous voice of singer-songwriter Joan Shelley and a heated protest song from English folk artist Frank Turner.

Also on the show: NPR Music contributor Mike Katzif stops by to share a blistering punk track from the band Hiccup and NPR Music Senior Editor Jacob Ganz joins us to talk about the sprawling, brilliant new Magnetic Fields album 50 Song Memoir. — Robin Hilton

Songs Featured On This Episode

Relaxer

3WW

    Song
    3WW
    Album
    Relaxer
    Artist
    Alt-J
    Label
    Canvasback/ATL
    Released
    2017

alt-J

  Song: 3WW
  from Relaxer

Bob's favorite rock band (and Tiny Desk alum) alt-J has released the first single off the upcoming third record. "3WW" begins as a gentle, acoustic number but soon enough, the bone-rattling bass slips in. The spacious tune also features a vocal performance from Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell. Alt-J's new album Relaxer comes out June 9 on Canvasback Music.

Song
Relaxer
Album
Relaxer
Artist
Alt-J
Label
Canvasback/ATL
Released
2017

Powerplant

123

Girlpool

  Song: 123
  from Powerplant

Before now, LA-based Girlpool has only made use of bass, guitar, and unison vocals by Harmony Tividad and Cleo Tucker. On "123," the first single from their upcoming album, the band invites drums into its mix. One minute in, a snare roll signals the transformation, from brooding slow-burner to riffing anthem. The former Tiny Desk performers just signed to ANTI-, which will release the sophomore album Powerplant on May 12.

Imaginary Enemies

Neverwhere

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/517688944/519010768" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

    Song
    Neverwhere
    Album
    Imaginary Enemies
    Artist
    Hiccup
    Label
    Father/Daughter Records
    Released
    2017

Hiccup

  Song: Neverwhere
  from Imaginary Enemies

NPR Music contributor Mike Katzif came into the studio to bring us a meaty pile of pop-punk. Hiccup's Hallie Bulleit and Alex Clute met as a made-for-TV house band on The Chris Gethard Show and the two, discovering their chemistry, brought in a drummer. From there they, in the punk tradition, overclocked their songs' lengths from thirty second bits of transitional music to two whole minutes of punky fun. The new album, Imaginary Enemies, comes out March 24 Father/Daughter.

Song
Imaginary Enemies
Album
Imaginary Enemies
Artist
Hiccup
Label
Father/Daughter Records
Released
2017

Whiteout Conditions

High Ticket Attractions

    Song
    High Ticket Attractions
    Album
    Whiteout Conditions
    Artist
    The New Pornographers
    Label
    Concord
    Released
    2017

The New Pornographers

  Song: High Ticket Attractions
  from Whiteout Conditions

May we happily present a tasty and upbeat slice of songwriting from Canadian power pop superheroes The New Pornographers. The band, featuring Neko Case and A.C. Newman, has a consistently rewarding and reliable sound, with crazy catchy hooks that often veer slightly askew before re-centering and indelible harmonies, thanks in no small part to the golden voice of Case. Whiteout Conditions, the group's seventh full-length album, comes out April 7 via Concord Records.

Song
Whiteout Conditions
Album
Whiteout Conditions
Artist
The New Pornographers
Label
Concord
Released
2017

50 Song Memoir

'81: How to Play the Synthesizer

    Song
    '81: How to Play the Synthesizer
    Album
    50 Song Memoir
    Artist
    The Magnetic Fields
    Label
    Nonesuch
    Released
    2017

The Magnetic Fields

  Song: '81: How to Play the Synthesizer
  from 50 Song Memoir

Beginning with his own conception in 1966, Stephin Merritt of The Magnetic Fields recounts his life, one song per year, on the new 50 Song Memoir, dredging up personal as well as cultural landmarks on his musical journey. With this track, brought to us by NPR Music's Jacob Ganz, Merritt channels Kraftwerk as he walks us through his own instruction manual to the synthesizer. Catch our First Listen of 50 Song Memoir now. The album comes out March 10 on Nonesuch.

Song
50 Song Memoir
Album
50 Song Memoir
Artist
The Magnetic Fields
Label
Nonesuch
Released
2017

Joan Shelley

Wild Indifference

    Song
    Wild Indifference
    Album
    Joan Shelley
    Artist
    Joan Shelley
    Label
    No Quarter
    Released
    2017

Joan Shelley

  Song: Wild Indifference

A new piece from singer-songwriter Joan Shelley's upcoming, self-titled album. About the new record, Shelley tells NPR, "I'm all for adding only what is required, so in a way this was trying to get away with less." In this barren and lonely tune, she addresses an unbending soul whose "wild indifference is all centered around you." Joan Shelley, the artist's fifth album, comes out May 5 on No Quarter.

Song
Joan Shelley
Album
Joan Shelley
Artist
Joan Shelley
Label
No Quarter
Released
2017

No Name No. 5

    Song
    No Name No. 5
    Album
    Either/Or
    Artist
    Elliott Smith
    Label
    Kill Rock Stars
    Released
    1969

Elliott Smith

  Song: No Name No. 5
  from Either/Or

Twenty years after the release of the late artist's achingly beautiful classic album, Either/Or, we bring you a remastered version of "No Name No. 5," Robin's favorite cut from Smith. It's a sweet and devastating tune about the joy of being alone. A deluxe edition of Either/Or comes out this Friday on Kill Rock Stars (and includes additional bonus tracks).

Song
Either/Or
Album
Either/Or
Artist
Elliott Smith
Label
Kill Rock Stars

The Sand In The Gears

The Sand In The Gears (Live)

    Song
    The Sand In The Gears (Live)
    Album
    The Sand In The Gears
    Artist
    Frank Turner
    Label
    Interscope
    Released
    2017

Frank Turner

  Song: The Sand In The Gears (Live)
  from The Sand In The Gears

Advisory: This song contains profanity.

English folk musician and past Tiny Desk player Frank Turner has spent the past decade spilling his heart on stage with just a guitar in his hands. The performance happened just outside of Washington, D.C. on the eve of President Trump's inauguration. Frank Turner premiered what has a become of staple of his recent performances. The song begins with a simple plea — "Can't I just spend the next four years at a punk show?" — and ends with a powerful call to action.

Song
The Sand In The Gears
Album
The Sand In The Gears
Artist
Frank Turner
Label
Interscope
Released
2017

