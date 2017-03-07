Just In
Listen: Fleet Foxes Returns With New Song And Album Details
Hear 'Third Of May / Ōdaigahara' Now
It's been nearly six years since the Fleet Foxes released any new music. But Tuesday morning the group announced it's got a new album coming in the spring called Crack-Up. In making the announcement, frontman Robin Pecknold shared a lyric video for a nearly nine-minute song called "Third of May / Ōdaigahara."
Pecknold wrote all 11 tracks on the new album. Crack-Up is due out June 16 on Nonesuch Records.
Here's the complete track listing:
1. I Am All That I Need / Arroyo Seco / Thumbprint Scar
2. Cassius, —
3. — Naiads, Cassadies
4. Kept Woman
5. Third Of May / Ōdaigahara
6. If You Need To, Keep Time On Me
7. Mearcstapa
8. On Another Ocean (January / June)
9. Fool's Errand
10. I Should See Memphis
11. Crack-Up