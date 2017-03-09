Accessibility links

Lorde Shares Somber New Ballad 'Liability'

Artwork for Lorde's new album, Melodrama, out June 16.

Courtesy of the artist

Artwork for Lorde's new album, Melodrama, out June 16.

Courtesy of the artist

"Green Light" this is not. One week after the release of that surprisingly sleek dance-pop single, Lorde has released a somber piano ballad, "Liability," and announced the release date of her new record, Melodrama: June 16.

The song, about pushing the boundaries of a relationship, was inspired by Rihanna. "I was in this cab alone listening to 'Higher' by Rihanna because Anti had just come out," she told Zane Lowe on Beats 1. "And I had a little cry and I was just like, 'It's always going to be this way, at some point with everyone it's going to be this way.' But the song kind of ended up turning into a bit of a protective talisman for me. I was like, you know what, I'm always gonna have myself, so I have to really nurture this relationship and feel good about hanging out with myself and loving myself."

