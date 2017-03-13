Watch Lorde Perform 'Green Light' and 'Liability' On 'Saturday Night Live'

"We order different drinks at the same bars..." Here's to hoping that this, one of the opening lines of Lorde's new single "Green Light," isn't a sign of volatility in a relationship. The pop star, currently in full-bore promotion-mode to support her upcoming new record Melodrama, hit the notoriously unforgiving Saturday Night Live stage over the weekend. It's usually enough not to embarrass yourself on Studio 8H's stage; Lorde, in fact, did a great job.

First up was "Green Light," a relatively straightforward breakup anthem that's been called "house-y" but is actually, with its propulsive piano line, more movie-montage-y than anything else (and will no doubt serve that purpose by year's end). Lorde's camera stares may have been disconcerting, but her voice, rich and creaked like cut wood, was present and her dancing, bad and with abandon, is the sort we could use more of on America's premier stages.

The night's second song, "Liability," which she performed with songwriting partner Jack Antonoff (who Lorde has praised repeatedly on Twitter for pushing her during Melodrama's writing and recording), is a lament that folds the problems of her (relatively) newfound fame into problems with her own perceived personality. "You're a little much for me," she sings of her receding friendships. "You're going to watch me disappear into the sun." And, like Frank Ocean over the weekend, Lorde also dovetails briefly into either bisexuality or a love of creation, depending on your reading: "He don't want to know me / Said he made the big mistake of dancing in my storm / Said it was poison / So I guess I'll go home / Into the arms of the girl I love."