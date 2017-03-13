Accessibility links

SXSW Music Festival

The All Songs Considered SXSW Preview, 2017

Clockwise from upper left: Bishop Briggs, Tunde Olaniran, Charlie Cunningham, Pavvla, Phoebe Bridgers, Trapo

Courtesy of the artists

For music lovers, South By Southwest can feel like Christmas, Mardi Gras, Spring Break and March Madness rolled into one. Spread out over five days and nights in Austin, Texas, it's a thrilling and exhausting musical endurance challenge, with fans often seeing upwards of 100 shows before the week is through. This week on All Songs Considered, hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton are joined by NPR Music's Stephen Thompson to share and discuss some of the artists they're most excited to see and hear as this year's festival kicks off.

The Austin 100: A SXSW 2017 Preview Mix

SXSW Music Festival

The Austin 100

To suss out this year's discoveries Bob, Robin and Stephen listened to more than 1,500 songs by acts playing SXSW 2017 — which makes the 15 songs featured in this episode the literal one percent that they are most excited to bring to a larger audience.

For NPR Music's full coverage of SXSW 2017, visit this page — and keep an eye on our social media. To get you started: here's Bob, Robin and Stephen on Twitter, plus Bob on Instagram, where he posts photos of many of the shows he sees. We'll be down and around all week with more updates, announcements, South X Lullabies, in-the-moment exclamations of joy, and bleary-eyed late-night dispatches from the All Songs Considered team.

The All Songs Considered SXSW Preview, 2017

Transgressor

Namesake

    Song
    Namesake
    Album
    Transgressor
    Artist
    Tunde Olaniran
    Released
    2015

Tunde Olaniran

  Song: Namesake
  from Transgressor

Tunde Olaniran's "Namesake" is an ADHD potpourri of contemporary R&B and EDM.

Guns

Guns

    Song
    Guns
    Album
    Guns
    Artist
    PAVVLA
    Label
    Luup
    Released
    2016

PAVVLA

  Song: Guns
  from Guns

"Guns," from the Barcelona-based PAVVLA, is a lo-fi slice of electro-melancholia.

When We Fall

Boundary Road

    Song
    Boundary Road
    Album
    When We Fall
    Artist
    All Our Exes Live In Texas
    Label
    Whirlwind Entertainment
    Released
    2017

All Our Exes Live In Texas

  Song: Boundary Road
  from When We Fall

This Sydney, Australia group All Our Exes Live In Texas gives us a dose of Americana with "Boundary Road."

Parma Violets

Goji Berry Sunset

    Song
    Goji Berry Sunset
    Album
    Parma Violets
    Artist
    Jealous Of The Birds
    Label
    Big Space Records
    Released
    2017

Jealous Of The Birds

  Song: Goji Berry Sunset
  from Parma Violets

The whistlin' 'n' strummin' "Goji Berry Sunset" from Jealous Of The Birds is like a sweet summer cordial.

Born in the Woods

Queen of Failureland

    Song
    Queen of Failureland
    Album
    Born in the Woods
    Artist
    BIRTHH
    Label
    WWNBB
    Released
    2016

BIRTHH

  Song: Queen of Failureland
  from Born in the Woods

"Queen of Failureland" from Italian artist BIRTHH sounds like an ominous murmuration of fluttering robo-birds.

Varmints

Taken

    Song
    Taken
    Album
    Varmints
    Artist
    Anna Meredith
    Label
    Moshi Moshi Records
    Released
    2016

Anna Meredith

  Song: Taken
  from Varmints

Anna Meredith's "Taken" induces a bout of déjà vu as it shuffles through instrument loops and stacked harmonies.

Shade Trees

Speed

    Song
    Speed
    Album
    Shade Trees
    Artist
    TRAPO
    Label
    Esselgy Records
    Released
    2016

TRAPO

  Song: Speed
  from Shade Trees

On "Speed," young rapper TRAPO emerges from a psychedelic rainforest with a clunky trap treasure.

Personality Therapy

More Romantic

CLOSENESS

  Song: More Romantic
  from Personality Therapy

Husband-wife duo CLOSENESS (Todd and Orenda Fink) zips down the carpool lane with on dream-pop anthem "More Romantic."

Afterthought

Afterthought

    Song
    Afterthought
    Album
    Afterthought
    Artist
    Close Talker
    Label
    Nevado
    Released
    2016

Close Talker

  Song: Afterthought
  from Afterthought

On the daydreamy "Afterthough," Canadian band Close Talker reminisces on a love turned sour.

Lines

Breather

    Song
    Breather
    Album
    Lines
    Artist
    Charlie Cunningham
    Label
    Dumont Dumont
    Released
    2017

Charlie Cunningham

  Song: Breather
  from Lines

English folk musician Charlie Cunningham wears his heart on his sleeve with the flamenco-flavored "Breather."

River

River

    Song
    River
    Album
    River
    Artist
    Bishop Briggs
    Label
    Teleport Records / Island Records
    Released
    2016

Bishop Briggs

  Song: River
  from River

London born, Tokyo-raised and now LA-based Brit Bishop Briggs bravely belts her way through the drop-heavy, hand-clapper "River."

Smoke Signals

Smoke Signals

    Song
    Smoke Signals
    Album
    Smoke Signals
    Artist
    Phoebe Bridgers
    Label
    Phoebe Bridgers
    Released
    2017

Phoebe Bridgers

  Song: Smoke Signals
  from Smoke Signals

Stephen's favorite new artist of 2017, songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, coos over string-laden transmissions on "Smoke Signals."

Lovers EP

Lou Lou

    Song
    Lou Lou
    Album
    Lovers EP
    Artist
    Albin Lee Meldau
    Label
    Astralwerks
    Released
    2016

Albin Lee Meldau

  Song: Lou Lou
  from Lovers EP

Swedish musician Albin Lee-Meldai delivers a heart-crushing ballad called "Lou Lou."

Familiar Desolation

Flower

    Song
    Flower
    Album
    Familiar Desolation
    Artist
    Hello Nico
    Label
    Streetvoice
    Released
    2015

Hello Nico

  Song: Flower
  from Familiar Desolation

Piano drizzles through a storm of rock instrumentation on Taiwanese act Hello Nico's "Flower."

