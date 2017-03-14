Feist To Release First Album In Six Years, 'Pleasure,' Next Month

Enlarge this image toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR Adam Kissick for NPR

Feist has been known to take her time between albums, but it has been a long stretch since 2011's Metals. She has since provided guest vocals on Peaches' Rub, appeared in music videos for Jenny Lewis and Kevin Drew, and is set to contribute to Broken Social Scene's new album. Today she announces Pleasure, produced by Feist with Mocky and Renaud Letang and set for an April 28 release date on Universal.

Hear Feist's performance on World Cafe from 2011.

Pleasure tracklist:

01 Pleasure

02 I Wish I Didn't Miss You

03 Get Not High, Get Not Low

04 Lost Dreams

05 Any Party

06 A Man Is Not His Song

07 The Wind

08 Century

09 Baby Be Simple

10 I'm Not Running Away

11 Young Up