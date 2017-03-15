GAS, Wolfgang Voigt's Ambient Alias, Returns After 17 Years A New Album, 'NARKOPOP,' Is Due Out April 21

Enlarge this image toggle caption Kompakt Records Kompakt Records

It's not hyperbole to suggest that Wolfgang Voigt's album POP, under the pseudonym GAS, is one of the greatest — if not the best — ambient albums of the past 20 years. Released in 2000, POP is a masterpiece of symphonic bliss that set a new standard for beatless electronic music.

On Wednesday, Voigt and his record label Kompakt announced the return of GAS after 17 years. A new album, NARKOPOP, is due out April 21. You can pre-order it here, and listen to a clip of the record below.

YouTube

NARKOPOP, Voigt's fifth album under the GAS moniker, will get a deluxe 24-page vinyl release and a hardcover CD album. His previous four GAS albums — GAS (1996), Zauberberg (1997), Königsforst (1998), and POP — were re-released in 2016 as a four-disc/10-LP boxset, cheekily titled BOX.

While a new GAS album took nearly 20 years, Voigt himself never went away. The Kompakt co-founder, whose roots still reside in minimal techno, released dozens of singles and a handful of albums in years since POP's release.