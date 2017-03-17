Hot Chip Remixes Katy Perry's 'Chained To Rhythm' (No, Seriously)

Katy Perry's "Chained To The Rhythm" is one the year's low-key-subversive pop songs with a title that suggests Top 40 pop, but is actually about how They Are Controlling You. WAKE UP SHEEPLE.

"Turn it up, keep it on repeat / Stumbling around like a wasted zombie / We think we're free / Drink, this one's on me."

Sure, it's not exactly subtle (or profound), but it is overt social critique in our Top 40, a relative rarity, even from a Hillary Clinton stumper like Perry. And while "Chained to the Rhythm" is clearly no "Roar," it's still a move worth noting for an audience that includes this awesome guy.

So hey, how about a remix from her "mates" in Hot Chip? No, seriously.

The London band puts a bubbly dubby, house-y spin on "Chained To The Rhythm," throws in some tasteful vocal manipulation and breezy funk guitar, but keeps much of the song intact. And you know what? It's the kind of tweak that gives just enough of a wink to its source while respecting its intent: Dance, but stay aware.

