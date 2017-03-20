The Chaotic Ecstasy Of SXSW In 50 Photos

PWR BTTM at Stubb's BBQ for the NPR Music showcase.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Sylvan Esso at Stubb's BBQ for the NPR Music showcase.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Hurray For The Riff Raff at Stubb's BBQ for the NPR Music showcase.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Big Thief at Stubb's BBQ for the NPR Music showcase.
Adam Kissick for NPR
NPR Music showcase posters.
Adam Kissick for NPR
Aye Nako at the She Shreds showcase.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Diet Cig at the She Shreds showcase.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Lift To Experience at Parish.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Moor Mother at Valhalla.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Jimmy Eat World at Stubb's BBQ.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Sleigh Bells at Empire.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Big Star's Third performed at Central Presbyterian Church with Jody Stephens, The Posies' Ken Stringfellow, producer Mitch Easter, R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills and Chris Stamey of the dBs.
Adam Kissick for NPR
André Cymone (left) and Micki Free pay tribute to Prince as The Revolution at Auditorium Shores.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Hello Nico at Elysium.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Fragile Rock at Sidewinder.
Bob Boilen/NPR
Tombs at Elysium.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Betty Who.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Young M.A at The Gatsby.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Weezer at Brazos Hall.
Adam Kissick For NPR
S U R V I V E at Cheer Up Charlies.
Adam Kissick For NPR
All Our Exes Live In Texas.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Forgive youself.
Bob Boilen/NPR
Cherry Glazerr at Barracuda.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Chrissy And Hawley at Mohawk.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Anna Meredith at Esther's Follies.
Bob Boilen/NPR
Residente at Auditorium Shores.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Five Eight at Valhalla.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Garth Brooks at Auditorium Shores.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Lisa Prank at La Cruxes.
Bob Boilen/NPR
The Spook School.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Gost at Elysium.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Let's Eat Grandma at Latitude 30.
Bob Boilen/NPR
Heck.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Ratboys at Sidewinder.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Tunde Olaniran at Sidewinder.
Bob Boilen/NPR
Holly Macve.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Jay Som at Cheer Up Charlies.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Merchandise at Cheer Up Charlies.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Phoebe Bridgers at Central Presbyterian Church.
Bob Boilen/NPR
Suzanne Ciani at Cheer Up Charlies.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Gaelynn Lea at Austin Downtown Hilton.
Bob Boilen/NPR
Real Estate at Empire.
Adam Kissick For NPR
CHEW.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Robyn Hitchcock.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Snail Mail.
Adam Kissick For NPR
The Districts at Parish.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra at Maggie Mae's.
Adam Kissick For NPR
Calliope Musicals at Maggie Mae's.
Bob Boilen/NPR
Youth Code at Elysium.
Adam Kissick For NPR
We stayed up late, damaged our ear sockets and gave into the ecstasy of live music at SXSW: Diet Cig, Lizzo, Moor Mother, Sleigh Bells, S U R V I V E, Anna Meredith, Weezer, The Revolution's Prince tribute — even Garth Brooks. Here are 50 photos from the festival shot by Adam Kissick, with a few by our own Bob Boilen.
For live sets, dispatches from our South X Lullaby series filmed after midnight and day-to-day recaps, check out the SXSW archive.