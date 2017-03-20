Accessibility links

NPR logo The Chaotic Ecstasy Of SXSW In 50 Photos

All Songs Considered

Music You'll Fall In Love With

SXSW Music Festival

The Chaotic Ecstasy Of SXSW In 50 Photos

  • Lizzo at Stubb's BBQ for the NPR Music showcase.
    Lizzo at Stubb's BBQ for the NPR Music showcase.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • PWR BTTM at Stubb's BBQ for the NPR Music showcase.
    PWR BTTM at Stubb's BBQ for the NPR Music showcase.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Sylvan Esso at Stubb's BBQ for the NPR Music showcase.
    Sylvan Esso at Stubb's BBQ for the NPR Music showcase.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Hurray For The Riff Raff at Stubb's BBQ for the NPR Music showcase.
    Hurray For The Riff Raff at Stubb's BBQ for the NPR Music showcase.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Big Thief at Stubb's BBQ for the NPR Music showcase.
    Big Thief at Stubb's BBQ for the NPR Music showcase.
    Adam Kissick for NPR
  • NPR Music showcase posters.
    NPR Music showcase posters.
    Adam Kissick for NPR
  • Aye Nako at the She Shreds showcase.
    Aye Nako at the She Shreds showcase.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Diet Cig at the She Shreds showcase.
    Diet Cig at the She Shreds showcase.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Lift To Experience at Parish.
    Lift To Experience at Parish.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Moor Mother at Valhalla.
    Moor Mother at Valhalla.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Jimmy Eat World at Stubb's BBQ.
    Jimmy Eat World at Stubb's BBQ.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Sleigh Bells at Empire.
    Sleigh Bells at Empire.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Big Star's Third performed at Central Presbyterian Church with Jody Stephens, The Posies' Ken Stringfellow, producer Mitch Easter, R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills and Chris Stamey of the dBs.
    Big Star's Third performed at Central Presbyterian Church with Jody Stephens, The Posies' Ken Stringfellow, producer Mitch Easter, R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills and Chris Stamey of the dBs.
    Adam Kissick for NPR
  • André Cymone (left) and Micki Free pay tribute to Prince as The Revolution at Auditorium Shores.
    André Cymone (left) and Micki Free pay tribute to Prince as The Revolution at Auditorium Shores.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Hello Nico at Elysium.
    Hello Nico at Elysium.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Fragile Rock at Sidewinder.
    Fragile Rock at Sidewinder.
    Bob Boilen/NPR
  • Tombs at Elysium.
    Tombs at Elysium.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Betty Who.
    Betty Who.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Young M.A at The Gatsby.
    Young M.A at The Gatsby.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Weezer at Brazos Hall.
    Weezer at Brazos Hall.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • S U R V I V E at Cheer Up Charlies.
    S U R V I V E at Cheer Up Charlies.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • All Our Exes Live In Texas.
    All Our Exes Live In Texas.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Forgive youself.
    Forgive youself.
    Bob Boilen/NPR
  • Cherry Glazerr at Barracuda.
    Cherry Glazerr at Barracuda.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Chrissy And Hawley at Mohawk.
    Chrissy And Hawley at Mohawk.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Anna Meredith at Esther's Follies.
    Anna Meredith at Esther's Follies.
    Bob Boilen/NPR
  • Residente at Auditorium Shores.
    Residente at Auditorium Shores.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Five Eight at Valhalla.
    Five Eight at Valhalla.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Garth Brooks at Auditorium Shores.
    Garth Brooks at Auditorium Shores.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Lisa Prank at La Cruxes.
    Lisa Prank at La Cruxes.
    Bob Boilen/NPR
  • The Spook School.
    The Spook School.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Gost at Elysium.
    Gost at Elysium.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Let's Eat Grandma at Latitude 30.
    Let's Eat Grandma at Latitude 30.
    Bob Boilen/NPR
  • Heck.
    Heck.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Ratboys at Sidewinder.
    Ratboys at Sidewinder.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Tunde Olaniran at Sidewinder.
    Tunde Olaniran at Sidewinder.
    Bob Boilen/NPR
  • Holly Macve.
    Holly Macve.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Jay Som at Cheer Up Charlies.
    Jay Som at Cheer Up Charlies.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Merchandise at Cheer Up Charlies.
    Merchandise at Cheer Up Charlies.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Phoebe Bridgers at Central Presbyterian Church.
    Phoebe Bridgers at Central Presbyterian Church.
    Bob Boilen/NPR
  • Suzanne Ciani at Cheer Up Charlies.
    Suzanne Ciani at Cheer Up Charlies.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Gaelynn Lea at Austin Downtown Hilton.

    Gaelynn Lea at Austin Downtown Hilton.

    Bob Boilen/NPR
  • Real Estate at Empire.
    Real Estate at Empire.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • CHEW.
    CHEW.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Robyn Hitchcock.
    Robyn Hitchcock.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Snail Mail.
    Snail Mail.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • The Districts at Parish.
    The Districts at Parish.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra at Maggie Mae's.
    Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra at Maggie Mae's.
    Adam Kissick For NPR
  • Calliope Musicals at Maggie Mae's.

    Calliope Musicals at Maggie Mae's.

    Bob Boilen/NPR
  • Youth Code at Elysium.
    Youth Code at Elysium.
    Adam Kissick For NPR

1 of 50

We stayed up late, damaged our ear sockets and gave into the ecstasy of live music at SXSW: Diet Cig, Lizzo, Moor Mother, Sleigh Bells, S U R V I V E, Anna Meredith, Weezer, The Revolution's Prince tribute — even Garth Brooks. Here are 50 photos from the festival shot by Adam Kissick, with a few by our own Bob Boilen.

For live sets, dispatches from our South X Lullaby series filmed after midnight and day-to-day recaps, check out the SXSW archive.

All Songs Considered

Music You'll Fall In Love With