Hear The Megaphonic Thrift's Lysergic Noise-Pop Gem, 'Bergen Revels'

Enlarge this image toggle caption Karen Sofie Sørensen/Courtesy of the artist Karen Sofie Sørensen/Courtesy of the artist

In early 2016, The Megaphonic Thrift won a Spelleman Award (Norway's Grammy equivalent) for the previous year's Sun Stare Sound. It's a noise-pop record that puts the emphasis on pop, bursting with earworm-y melodies sunk into lysergic effects, guitar and bass interlaced like latticework with dreamy, dueling vocals. The record will now be available stateside for those of us that had to hunt it down for the first time, but here's a track for those that maybe missed it, a tribute to the band's hometown, "Bergen Revels."

The band writes that the song was "written in a period we were touring a lot, and it reveals the amount of time you actually spend waiting in a van or on airports, before and after shows, and how boring that part of touring can be. Sometimes you lose it for a moment and you think you can't wait to get back home, get back to Bergen where everything is smooth, and where you know everybody. But the moment you arrive back home, you get restless and start counting the days until you're back on the road."

Sun Stare Sound comes out April 7 via Old Flame.