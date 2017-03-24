Hear Lucius' Song For HBO's 'Girls,' 'Million Dollar Secret'

There's new music from Lucius: The New York quartet's song "Million Dollar Secret" will be featured on HBO's Girls this Sunday.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Piper Ferguson/Courtesy of the artist Piper Ferguson/Courtesy of the artist

Singers Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe sing about "the idea of keeping something for yourself and trying to maintain that while still giving it to a listener." Holly Laessig says. "It's a tease, really."

On top of their 2016 album Good Grief, the band (which includes Peter Lalish on guitar and Dan Molad on drums) has been busy at work on a documentary with David Byrne called Contemporary Color. In January, the band premiered music for Zoe Lister-Jones' film Band Aid at Sundance. It's a film about a couple who turn their fights into songs in a way to save their marriage.

Before all of that success, Lucius performed a Tiny Desk concert back in 2013 with just an EP to its name. Turn back the clock and watch this.