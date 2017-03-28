Two Inch Astronaut Is Back Already, Shares Some Real-Talk With 'Snitch Jacket'

Two Inch Astronaut works quickly! Just about one year since the release of Personal Life, the suburban D.C. post-punk band already has album number four in the bag. Can You Please Not Help continues the pop-focused mind-meld of previous efforts with monster hooks and a musicianship that only comes with a boatload of experience.

J. Robbins (Jawbox, Burning Airlines) also returns to record and mix the new record, and you can hear weirdly catchy ear-candy of Jawbox's final record in "Snitch Jacket," the first single from Can You Please Not Help. There's a round and rumbling sound to bassist Andy Chervenak and drummer Matt Gatwood's rhythm section, as guitarist Sam Rosenberg alternates space effects and panning start-stop riffs.

"Let's hear it for your third attempt at trying to hack it in the real world," Rosenberg shouts with some real-talk — whether you're a 20-something or just endlessly haunted by past failures.

Can You Please Not Help comes out June 2 on Exploding In Sound.