Kendrick Lamar's Video For 'Humble' Is A Must-Watch

Kendrick Lamar dropped the presumptive first single — titled "Humble" — from his highly anticipated forthcoming album on Thursday night, just a week after teasing new music with a cryptic Instagram post.

The song, less exploration of contrition on the part of Lamar than an instruction to his peers, picks up a thread NPR Music first examined following that album teaser: how the "best rapper alive" might explore the theme of God, religion and personal growth. (In the previous non-album single, "The Heart Part 4," Lamar stuck to a similar narrative: "Tell 'em that God comin'.")

In the video's first 90 minutes on YouTube, "Humble" generated nearly 500,000 views.

Lamar's fourth album, still untitled, is expected to be released April 7.

