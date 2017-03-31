Recommended Dose: Our Favorite Dance Tracks Of March Stream Our Entire Mix Or Listen To Individual Songs Below

It goes without saying that we're living in strange times. The primary metaphor for our era — a theater of the absurd — is constantly invoked across the cultural and geographic spectrum. Well... dystopian times call for absurd pleasures. Just don't let it be boring.

One way in which we've long approached making Rx Dose exciting — definitely for us, hopefully for you — is by presenting as diverse a program of electronic and club-minded sounds as we can. It's about different kinds of people, in different kinds of places, making different kinds of music, for different kinds of reasons. (And so on, and so on, and scooby dooby doo...) Even by our own standards this month's lineup — and the individual creative reasonings within it — is far-flung and far out.

Of course, those are just our own attempts at organizing sanity in an insane situation — and maybe the part we are stereotyped to play is the discerning fool who sometimes makes you smile (or at least head-nod, as the case may be). Please reach out to us on Twitter at @Sami_Yenigun (Sami Yenigun), @raspberryjones (Piotr Orlov) and @spotieotis (Otis Hart), to let us know if we're succeeding – or if our part in this strange play needs a rewrite.