Jack Black's A Cappella Version Of Prince's 'When Doves Cry' Is ... Something

Actor and singer Jack Black interrupted a performance with his band Tenacious D to break into an a cappella version of Prince's "When Doves Cry."

The moment came while the band was playing the song "Double Team" during the German music festival Rock Am Ring.

Black and Tenacious D have always been a novelty act, playing ironic, overtly sexual and comically exaggerated heavy metal songs (on acoustic guitar). But the actor and his musical partner Kyle Gass are undeniably talented musicians who know what they're doing, even if it's all mostly a joke.

Fan comments on Black's version of "When Doves Cry" range from "god awful terrible" and "garbage" to "I thought it was moving" and "One of our generation's greatest entertainers." Regardless of which side you come down on, you've gotta give it to the guy for putting it all out there. He clearly loves Prince ... maybe just a little too much.