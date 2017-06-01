Goodbye From The Tiny Desk Contest (For Now)

Accessibility links

Tank and the Bangas at their last NPR Tiny Desk Contest tour stop in Austin, TX on May 24, 2017 at Independence Brewery. Lizzie Chen hide caption

Lizzie Chen

Tank and the Bangas at their last NPR Tiny Desk Contest tour stop in Austin, TX on May 24, 2017 at Independence Brewery.

Lizzie Chen

Our 2017 Tiny Desk Contest has come to an end.

We've just returned from our tour, hosting concerts in 10 cities with lineups featuring 36 different bands who had entered the Tiny Desk Contest. The joy of seeing so much remarkable talent spoke to the spirit of the Contest as a whole, from the day we announced we were running it again (with help from our sponsors and fellow music-lovers Lagunitas Brewing Co.), through the time you spent gathering together to make and enter your videos, to the time we all spent together in your home scenes.

At each stop — in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Charleston, Nashville and Austin — we saw communities in love with the music of their town. We hope we helped fans discover new bands from their own neighborhoods. If this Contest teaches us anything, it's that there's great music all around you — you just may not know it yet. (You can still see everyone's entry — and even filter by location — on our website, look at photos from the tour in the slideshow below and read all about it on our blog.)

Among the many special things about this whole experience was the chance for us to travel with and get to know Tank and the Bangas. They're a remarkable band from New Orleans, combining a dash of Disney, the heart of hip-hop, the roll of R&B and the power of poetry and storytelling into a music like nothing else I've heard. It's the sound of celebration — a celebration of life, in its ups and downs, but most of all a celebration of other people.

In that way, they are perfect ambassadors for the Tiny Desk Contest. The group's will to unite people around music is something I identify strongly with — it's part of what I've dedicated my career to. It's what we've tried to do here in this Contest. And that's what every single one of you has done with us, together. So for all those who participated as artists or listeners, from my heart to yours, thank you. Thank you for reminding me why we on the Tiny Desk Contest team — and at NPR Music as a whole — do what we do:

For the love of music, for the love of community.

  • CE performs at the Tiny Desk Contest showcase in New York, N.Y.
  • Darling Din performs at the Tiny Desk Contest showcase in New York, N.Y.
  • Madison McFerrin performs at the Tiny Desk Contest showcase in New York, N.Y.
  • The New Review plays the Tiny Desk Contest showcase in New York, N.Y.
  • Maitland live at our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Philadelphia, Pa.
  • ILL DOOTS live at our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Philadelphia, Pa.
  • APHRA live at our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Philadelphia, Pa.
  • Hardwork Movement live at our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Philadelphia, Pa.
  • Kuinka plays our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Seattle, Wash.
  • The Environment plays our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Seattle, Wash.
  • Breaks & Swells performs at the Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Seattle, Wash.
  • Motopony plays our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Seattle, Wash.
  • Black Sheep Brass Band played at our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Petaluma, Calif.
  • Three-time entrant Diana Gameros played at our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Petaluma, Calif.
  • Royal Jelly Jive played at our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Petaluma, Calif.
  • Tank and the Bangas backstage at our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Petaluma, Calif.
  • Tank and the Bangas live at our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Portland, Ore.
  • Family Mansion live at our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Portland, Ore.
  • Haley Heynderickx live at our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Portland, Ore.
  • Lola Buzzkill live at our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Portland, Ore.
  • Leather Tramp live at our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Azusa, Calif.
  • Timotha Lanae & Clear Soul live at our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Azusa, Calif.
  • Smoke Season live at our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Azusa, Calif.
  • Tank and the Bangas live at our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Azusa, Calif.
  • Meilur live at our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Azusa, Calif.
  • Tank and the Bangas live at our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Chicago, Ill.
  • Nashon Holloway live at our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Chicago, Ill.
  • Will Phalen live at our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Chicago, Ill.
  • Low Swans live at our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Chicago, Ill.
  • SondorBlue live at our showcase in Charleston, S.C.
  • Tank and the Bangas live at our showcase in Charleston, S.C.
  • Human Resources live at our showcase in Charleston, S.C.
  • Chaquis Maliq live at our showcase in Charleston, S.C.
  • Peyton Parker live at our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Liz Cooper & The Stampede live at our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Scriptkiddie live at our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Ike and the Crooked Souls live at our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Pocket Sounds live at our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Austin, TX.
  • Belcurve live at our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Austin, TX.
  • Kiko Villamizar live at our Tiny Desk Contest showcase in Austin, TX.
  • Tank and the Bangas perform their last NPR Tiny Desk Contest show in Austin, TX.
