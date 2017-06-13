Worriers Doesn't Blow 3-1 Lead, Releases 'Future Me' Single

"The Warriors blew a 3-1 lead!" That's what a well-meaning, sports-loving podmate said to me — making a basketball joke — upon hearing about a new song by Worriers. (Congrats are in order to the Golden State, by the way.) To extend an already worn-out sports meme, Worriers' Lauren Denitzio does not blow a lead of extremely thoughtful, impeccably arranged punk songs on the band's latest single, "Future Me," out now with news that the group has signed to SideOneDummy for a new album.

"Future Me" follows the lessons learned from 2015's Imaginary Life, a debut record produced by Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace, and refines it with an anthem that winds inward. "When I leave you'll never notice it," Denitzio sings over glowing organ with fuzzy and forlorn power chords. "But I relive those years like phantom limbs / Your indecision, a lack of empathy / I shoulda left, I shoulda settled for lonely." There's hindsight with regret, and hindsight with new purpose, and with "Future Me," Denitzio recognizes that they're often one in the same.

Worriers' new album is due out sometime this fall.

Worriers goes on tour this summer with Camp Cope, Typesetter and Chris Farren.