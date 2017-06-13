Accessibility links

New Mix: Emily Haines, Mt. Wolf, Chastity Belt, Gordi And More

New Mix: Emily Haines, Mt. Wolf, Chastity Belt, Gordi And More

New Mix: Emily Haines, Mt. Wolf, Chastity Belt, Gordi And More

We get right down to business this week with the fantastic, frenetic pop of Guerilla Toss. The New York band has a new album on the way and recently released "Betty Dreams Of Green Men," a cut inspired by alien abduction, addiction and the obsessions that can consume a person's life.

Also on the show: The brash and playful rock group Chastity Belt has a more restrained, introspective sound on its latest album, I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone; Metric singer Emily Haines returns with her first new solo album in more than a decade; the atmospheric rock group Mt. Wolf returns with the ethereal song "Soteria"; Australian singer Gordi, known for her a cappella cover of Bon Iver's "00000 Million," has her own debut full-length on the way; and NPR Music's Lars Gotrich stops by to close out the show with a bruising new song from the Detroit hardcore band Thoughts Of Ionesco.

Songs Featured On This Episode

Cover for GT ULTRA

Betty Dreams Of Green Men

    Song
    Betty Dreams Of Green Men
    Album
    GT ULTRA
    Artist
    Guerilla Toss
    Label
    DFA Records
    Released
    2017

Guerilla Toss

  Song: Betty Dreams Of Green Men
  from GT ULTRA

This song from the New York band Guerilla Toss was inspired by the story of Betty and Barney Hill, a New Hampshire couple who claimed to have been abducted by aliens in 1961. The band's upcoming album, GT Ultra, gets its name from MK Ultra, a series of mind-control experiments the CIA conducted between the early 1950s and the 1970s. GT Ultra is out June 23.

Cover for I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone

Stuck

    Song
    Stuck
    Album
    I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone
    Artist
    Chastity Belt
    Label
    Hardly Art
    Released
    1969

Chastity Belt

  Song: Stuck
  from I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone

The four women who make up the Walla Walla, Washington, band Chastity Belt made a name for themselves by making playful, brash and sometimes subversive rock. But on their latest album, they craft a set of more reflective, introspective songs, including this one about confronting change and uncertainty.

Cover for Fatal Gift

Fatal Gift

    Song
    Fatal Gift
    Album
    Fatal Gift
    Artist
    Emily Haines & The Soft Skeleton
    Label
    Last Gang Records
    Released
    2017

Emily Haines & The Soft Skeleton

  Song: Fatal Gift
  from Fatal Gift

Emily Haines is best known as the lead singer for Metric, and as a member of Broken Social Scene. But back in 2006 she released a breathtaking solo album called Knives Don't Have Your Back. More than a decade later, she's back with a long-awaited solo followup called Choir Of The Mind and its first single, "Fatal Gift." Choir Of The Mind is out Sept. 15.

Cover for Aetherlight

Soteria

    Song
    Soteria
    Album
    Aetherlight
    Artist
    Mt. Wolf
    Label
    CRC Music
    Released
    2017

Mt. Wolf

  Song: Soteria
  from Aetherlight

When we last checked in with the London band Mt. Wolf, it was gathered at Bob Boilen's hotel room during South By Southwest for a live performance on his bed. Now, the group is back with a dreamy new song called "Soteria," named after the Greek goddess of safety and deliverance from harm.

Cover for Reservoir

Heaven I Know

    Song
    Heaven I Know
    Album
    Reservoir
    Artist
    Gordi
    Label
    Jagjaguwar
    Released
    2017

Gordi

  Song: Heaven I Know
  from Reservoir

Originally from rural Australia, the singer known as Gordi first got widespread attention last fall when she released an a cappella version of the Bon Iver song "00000 Million." This summer, she'll release her debut full-length, Reservoir -- named, she says, for the solitary place in her mind where she contemplates the state of the world and her place in it. The album is due out August 25.

Cover for Skar Cymbals

Culture of the Eternal Snake

    Song
    Culture of the Eternal Snake
    Album
    Skar Cymbals
    Artist
    Thoughts of Ionesco
    Label
    Spurious Hits
    Released
    2017

Thoughts Of Ionesco

  Song: Culture of the Eternal Snake
  from Skar Cymbals

The Detroit hardcore band Thoughts Of Ionesco is back after an 18-year break with more nerve-rattling rock. "Culture Of The Eternal Snake" is just one of several new singles from the trio, featuring the group's signature guitar noise, rapid-fire drumming and lots of screaming.

