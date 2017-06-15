Who Is Your Favorite New Artist Of 2017 (So Far)?

We're not quite to the halfway point of 2017 and we've already discovered dozens of new artists who've gone on to become a permanent part of our musical lives, from Diet Cig and Charly Bliss to Overcoats, Vagabon, This Is The Kit and many more. We'll define a "new" artist as someone who released their debut full-length in 2017. (If they haven't released a full album, an EP or single can count).

Finding new songs and albums and the musicians who make them is one of our favorite things, and if you're a music lover, chances are you share this passion. So, who are your favorite new artists in 2017, the musicians you can't stop listening to? On next week's All Songs Considered, we'll talk about your picks, share some of our own and, of course, play lots of great music.

Use the form below to tell us your favorite new artist of the year, so far.