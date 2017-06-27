Watch: Vince Staples Brings A Serrated 'Love Can Be...' To 'The Tonight Show'

Three days after releasing Big Fish Theory, his anticipated and very well-received second studio album, Vince Staples brought a dark and serrated album cut to his third appearance on The Tonight Show.

The performance of "Love Can Be..." — which features Damon Albarn of Blur, actor and reality show mainstay Ray J and polymath artist Kilo Kish — doesn't see Staples enter the song's frame for some time, opening with Albarn intoning the song's title, buried in his favorite, white-noise vocal effect.

When Staples does finally take the mic, he delivers two verses that have him working out the give-and-take of money and fame. "I can make time or I can make money," closing with a Kendrick Lamar reference: "this d*** ain't free."

"I look at an album like an art exhibit, it's like a solo show," Staples told Pitchfork last week. "Then you present them all, you put them on the wall, and people gawk at it."

To gawk at the rest of Big Fish Theory, listen below.