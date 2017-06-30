Accessibility links

Think You've Memorized 'Hamilton'? Get Ready To Prove It

Earlier this week, Lin-Manuel Miranda unveiled the video for "Immigrants (We Get The Job Done)," a memorable track from The Hamilton Mixtape — itself a remixed offshoot of the Broadway sensation's best-selling original cast album. Now, the original cast recording gets its own instrumental edition, which is perfect for everything from at-home Hamilton karaoke to the kind of group sing-alongs the Hamilton folks have been organizing and/or endorsing across the country.

Those events, sanctioned by a federation of local organizations bearing the "Hamiltunes" name, coincide nicely with the musical's continued expansion beyond Broadway; already in Chicago, it's about to embark on an extensive U.S. tour and what will almost certainly be a lengthy run in London.

Perhaps best of all, the release of The Hamilton Instrumentals gives Lin-Manuel Miranda yet another opportunity to ham/Ham it up with his pals — most recently in this YouTube clip, in which he's joined by The Roots, Stro Elliott and King George himself, Jonathan Groff.

You can listen to - and sing along with - the full Hamilton Instrumentals via Apple Music and Spotify below.

