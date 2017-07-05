Accessibility links

New Mix: St. Vincent, Mogwai, Benjamin Clementine, My Bubba And More

New Mix: St. Vincent, Mogwai, Benjamin Clementine, My Bubba And More

New Mix: St. Vincent, Mogwai, Benjamin Clementine, My Bubba And More

Clockwise from upper left: St. Vincent, My Bubba, Benjamin Clementine, Mogwai

Courtesy of the artists

We begin this week's show with a simple message: Use this time to become mindful and peaceful, taking calming breaths... while listening to our latest mix of essential new music. This includes a beautiful new ballad from St. Vincent, a potent, emotional journey from singer Benjamin Clementine and lots of curious ear candy.

Bob Boilen shares new music from several Scandinavian bands making spacious, sonic wonders, from the Icelandic singer Ásgeir to Norwegian guitarist and singer Siv Jakobsen and the Swedish/Icelandic duo My Bubba. Also appearing is the Canadian band Mappe Of and its lush blend of acoustic guitars and angelic vocals, and the Scottish instrumental rock group Mogwai returns with a new vocal piece.

Songs Featured On This Episode

Cover for The Nordic Mellow

03Shallow Digger

    Song
    Shallow Digger
    Album
    The Nordic Mellow
    Artist
    Siv Jakobsen
    Label
    The Nordic Mellow
    Released
    1969

Siv Jakobsen

  • Song: Shallow Digger
  • from The Nordic Mellow

The British folk traditions and driving acoustic guitars in this cut from Norwegian musician Siv Jakobsen remind Bob Boilen of something an acoustic Led Zeppelin might have done — think Led Zeppelin III. Siv Jakobsen's latest album, The Nordic Mellow, is out Aug. 27.

Cover for (Single)

01New York

St. Vincent

  • Song: New York
  • from (Single)

ADVISORY: This song contains profanity

St. Vincent's latest single trades the guitar chaos of her self-titled 2014 album for a more melancholic, piano-based ballad here, full of heartache and longing. No word yet on whether she'll have a new full-length out anytime soon — but in addition to the new track, St. Vincent recently announced what she's calling the "Fear The Future" tour, with stops in several countries beginning this fall.

Cover for A Northern Star, A Perfect Stone

01Cavern's Dark

    Song
    Cavern's Dark
    Album
    A Northern Star, A Perfect Stone
    Artist
    Mappe Of
    Label
    Paper Bag
    Released
    1969

Mappe Of

  • Song: Cavern's Dark
  • from A Northern Star, A Perfect Stone

Mappe Of is a Canadian band with a sound that Bob Boilen thinks fits nicely between Bon Iver's earliest acoustic work and that project's later, more experimental sounds. The beautiful, finger-picked acoustic guitar and angelic vocals on this cut blend into an ethereal, transfixing trip. A Northern Star, A Perfect Stone is out July 28.

Cover for Asgeir
Courtesy of the artist

Ásgeir

  • Song: Underneath It
  • from Afterglow

The latest album from Icelandic singer Ásgeir offers plenty of curious shifts with songs that are both quiet and bold. This track considers the beauty and simple joy of forgiveness and moving on. "The order of the day / Is mend the falling out / Let guilt fade away / Refinement bring about."

Cover for I Tell A Fly

Benjamin Clementine

  • Song: Phantom Of Aleppoville
  • from I Tell A Fly

Known for his dramatic, theatrical production, the British singer and pianist Benjamin Clementine was inspired to write this epic track after reading about the damaging effects of bullying on children, something he says mirrors his own experiences growing up. I Tell A Fly is due out Oct. 2.

Cover for (Single)

01Gone

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/534742193/535553806" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

    Song
    Gone
    Album
    (Single)
    Artist
    My Bubba
    Label
    Third Man Records
    Released
    1969

My Bubba

  • Song: Gone
  • from (Single)

The duo of My Larsdotter and Guðbjörg Tómasdóttir, from Sweden and Iceland respectively, recorded this track for Third Man Records' "Blue Series." For it, artists travelling through the label's hometown of Nashville are invited to stop by to record one or two songs, produced by Jack White, that are then quickly pressed onto 7" vinyl. Other artists who've recorded for the series include Dwight Yoakam, Courtney Barnett and Beck.

Cover for Every Country's Sun

02Party In The Dark

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/534742193/535553774" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

    Song
    Party In The Dark
    Album
    Every Country's Sun
    Artist
    Mogwai
    Label
    Temporary Residence
    Released
    1969

Mogwai

  • Song: Party In The Dark
  • from Every Country's Sun

"Party In The Dark" is the closest thing to an indie pop song you'll hear from Mogwai, a group known more for its epic, instrumental rock. The song includes vocals from front man Stuart Braithwaite and was produced by Dave Fridmann, a founding member of Mercury Rev also known for his work with Weezer, The Flaming Lips, Spoon and more. Every Country's Sun is out Sep. 1.

