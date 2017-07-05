New Mix: St. Vincent, Mogwai, Benjamin Clementine, My Bubba And More

toggle caption Courtesy of the artists

We begin this week's show with a simple message: Use this time to become mindful and peaceful, taking calming breaths... while listening to our latest mix of essential new music. This includes a beautiful new ballad from St. Vincent, a potent, emotional journey from singer Benjamin Clementine and lots of curious ear candy.

Bob Boilen shares new music from several Scandinavian bands making spacious, sonic wonders, from the Icelandic singer Ásgeir to Norwegian guitarist and singer Siv Jakobsen and the Swedish/Icelandic duo My Bubba. Also appearing is the Canadian band Mappe Of and its lush blend of acoustic guitars and angelic vocals, and the Scottish instrumental rock group Mogwai returns with a new vocal piece.