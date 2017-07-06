Watch: The Beastie Boys' 'Sabotage' Video Remade With Sesame Street Muppets

Back in 1994, The Beastie Boys released one of the decade's best videos. The spoof of '70s crime dramas, directed by Spike Jonze, helped make the band's full-throttle rap-rock song "Sabotage" a classic. Now a fan has recreated that video, scene for scene (more or less), using existing footage of Sesame Street Muppets.

Big Bird and other characters appear to be on the lam in a dramatic chase as they flee the police. It's comical catnip for all the Generation Xers who grew up and came of age with both the TV show and the band.

This is just the latest in a series of Muppet mashups from editor Adam Schleichkorn, aka Mylo The Cat. He previously created videos of Sesame Street characters appearing to lip synch to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's "Tha Crossroads," and The Beastie Boys' "So What'cha Want." The videos have since racked up millions of views on YouTube.

"The original 'Sabotage' music video is without a doubt, one of the greatest of all time," Schleichkorn said in an online statement. "So I knew I couldn't do a regular old lip sync video, I had to bring it! RIP MCA."