Listen: Nine Inch Nails Announces 'ADD VIOLENCE' EP, Shares Cinematic New Single

YouTube

After years of extended box sets and double albums, Trent Reznor has been flexing his sonic muscles in shorter formats lately. Beginning with 2016's Not The Actual Events, Reznor has promised a trilogy of Nine Inch Nails EPs to be released about 6-8 months apart. True to his word, Reznor has announced the latest installment, ADD VIOLENCE.

If the Not The Actual Events EP saw Trent Reznor exorcise industrial doom and chaotic punk, then the first single from ADD VIOLENCE suggests something of a return to the cinematic pop sheen of the band's full-length The Fragile. Accompanied by a lyric video running through a retro video game, the synthetic pleasures of "LESS THAN" lead up to an anthemic rock chorus blistered by Reznor's welcome to oblivion.

ADD VIOLENCE comes out July 21 (pre-order). Track list and artwork below:

"LESS THAN"

"THE LOVERS"

"THIS ISN'T THE PLACE"

"NOT ANYMORE"

"THE BACKGROUND WORLD"