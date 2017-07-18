New Mix: Josh Ritter, Ian Chang, Moses Sumney And More

You'll want to listen to this week's show on a good pair of headphones, preferably in the dark and, if you take drummer Ian Chang's advice, while getting a massage. We open the program with a spine-tingling cut called "ASMR," from Chang's debut solo EP, an arresting instrumental piece inspired by the inexplicable chills that sometimes run down your back. It's just the first in a series of sonic delights on the show.

NPR Music's Marissa Lorusso joins us to share a head-spinning, endlessly evolving track from the Canadian rock band Common Holly; our intern Jenna Li shares the transfixing voice of singer Moses Sumney; and NPR classical music editor Tom Huizenga, the last in our series of guest contributors this week, closes the program with the gorgeous instrumental piece "Light Blooms In Hollow Space."

Also on the show: Bob Boilen shares a special essay and brand new song from Josh Ritter, who reveals the profound sense of dread, sadness and laughter behind his latest project, Gathering; Canadian folk artist The Weather Station; and Flotation Toy Warning, one of our favorite discoveries of 2004, finally returns after a 13-year break with a song about growing old, looking back at lost youth and the power of love.