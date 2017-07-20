Viking's Choice
Pardoner's 'Uncontrollable Salvation' Is A Punk Blessing That Bludgeons
Courtesy of the artist
Pardoner can't stop saving us from 'blah' punk. That's what Uncontrollable Salvation means, right? Or maybe Pardoner's some kind of Judge Dredd, a combination of judge, jury and savior whenever a perp is making lame punk crossed with '90s alt-rock.
In any case, the San Francisco band's debut album is a muscle spasm of Polvo's weirdo heft and Dinosaur Jr.'s slacker fuzz, set to a disaffected punk squall. It's a blessing that bludgeons, much like this title track that simultaneously squeals with nasty delight and catchy corkscrew hooks.
Uncontrollable Salvation comes out Sept. 8 via Father/Daughter Records.