Pardoner's 'Uncontrollable Salvation' Is A Punk Blessing That Bludgeons

Enlarge this image toggle caption Courtesy of the artist Courtesy of the artist

Pardoner can't stop saving us from 'blah' punk. That's what Uncontrollable Salvation means, right? Or maybe Pardoner's some kind of Judge Dredd, a combination of judge, jury and savior whenever a perp is making lame punk crossed with '90s alt-rock.

<a href="http://fatherdaughterrecords.bandcamp.com/album/uncontrollable-salvation">Uncontrollable Salvation by Pardoner</a>

In any case, the San Francisco band's debut album is a muscle spasm of Polvo's weirdo heft and Dinosaur Jr.'s slacker fuzz, set to a disaffected punk squall. It's a blessing that bludgeons, much like this title track that simultaneously squeals with nasty delight and catchy corkscrew hooks.

Uncontrollable Salvation comes out Sept. 8 via Father/Daughter Records.