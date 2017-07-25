Newport Folk 2017 Preview: Drive By Truckers, Jim James, John Prine And More
The Newport Folk Festival can feel like a cross between summer camp and a family reunion. Fans return year after year in no small part because the camaraderie between musicians is unlike most other festivals. You can always count on unusual and memorable collaborations, whether it's Margo Price singing "Me and Bobby McGee" with Kris Kristofferson or Roger Waters singing John Prine songs. There are so many surprises for both musicians and fans, which is one of the reasons the festival sells out every year before anyone even knows who's playing.
This year we'll post live broadcasts from Newport courtesy of TuneIn. We'll also archive and podcast sets in our Live Concert podcast series.
So what's in store this year? Along with headliners John Prine, Fleet Foxes and Wilco, there'll be newcomers like The Wild Reeds, Joseph, Pinegrove, Big Thief and so much more.
To tell us a bit of what's in store for Newport 2017 I called Jay Sweet, the executive producer of the festival. Jay explains how he picked this year's lineup, the importance of giving artists a platform for change and why the festival continues to resonate with people more than 50 years after it started.
Songs Featured On This Episode
Drive-By Truckers
- Song: What It Means
- from American Band
Jay Sweet, the executive producer of the Newport Folk Festival, says it's a place for families to gather and question and, in the words of the the Drive-by Truckers, not just "shrug and let it happen without asking what it means."
Jim James
- Song: Here in Spirit
- from Eternally Even
My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James has been called the spiritual guide or guardian angel of the Newport Folk Festival. In "Here In Spirit," James calls for an uncompromising willingness to get "down on our knees," to build and restore broken communities.
The Wild Reeds
- Song: Only Songs
- from The World We Built
The Wild Reeds sing breezy, cathartic music with the three-part harmonies of Sharon Silva, Kinsey Lee, and Mackenzie Howe. "Only Songs" is Jay Sweet's ultimate windows-down, rooftop-off track.
L.A. Salami
- Song: The City Nowadays
- from Dancing With Bad Grammar: The Director's Cut
British folk prodigy Lookman Adekunle Salami, otherwise known as L.A. Salami, blends deep, seedy rhythm-and-blues with elements of hip-hop and an unusual singing style that Bob Boilen likens to Dylan.
Julia Jacklin
- Song: Don't Let The Kids Win
- from Don't Let The Kids Win
Australian singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin is a new face in Americana with an earnestness and striking voice. On "Don't Let the Kids Win," she reflects on growing old and feeling strange.
John Prine
- Song: Angel From Montgomery
John Prine is a long-term influence and uniting force in the Newport music community. After a nearly fifty-year career, his music remains magnetic and compelling. Prine headlines on Sunday at Newport, and has invited friends and guests to join him for a special set entitled Speak Out, which celebrates the power of song to fight injustice. "Angel From Montgomery" is a 1971 classic covered many times by many voices.