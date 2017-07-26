Chelsea Wolfe Comes With Pummel In Tow On 'Vex'

YouTube

Chelsea Wolfe bends her work like shadow, doubling over or arcing her arms high, contorting its contours to effect a desired whole. The shapes she casts with her music are always dramatic and darkly balletic, the sound of someone dancing slowly into their depths and reaching a shaky peace with whatever they find in there.

"Vex," the second song from Wolfe's forthcoming Hiss Spun, stretches its three minutes towards forever. It's a knife-balance of Wolfe's hyaline voice and a trench of rhythm and black, metallic guitars screeching overhead like hawks on the hunt.

Aaron Turner, of Isis and Old Man Gloom (and founder of the much-loved Hydra Head Records), provides a tectonic, rumbling call-and-response to Wolfe's paean to self-control in the face of madness. "Perfect psychosis / noiselessly whirrs," she sings, before welcoming the doom.

Wolfe's sixth official album, Hiss Spun, will be released Sept. 22 on Sargent House. You can hear the previous single, "16 Psyche," here.